Vusi Nova Grateful His Amapiano Number 'Shuku Shuku' Keeps Climbing the Charts

Vusi Nova is grateful his Amapiano song Shuku Shuku has continued to climb music charts in Mzansi after a shaky start

The star, who also calls himself SNova, was bashed towards the end of last year when he dropped the new single and changed his name to SNova

The star shared that he's also glad his Afro-soul fans are warming up to his Amapiano song and revealed that he'll go on a tour that'll cater for them

Vusi Nova is grateful that Mzansi is warming up to his new music. The singer's Amapiano single titled Shuku Shuku has continued to climb up the charts in Mzansi.

Vusi Nova is happy his Amapiano single 'Shuku Shuku' has continued to climb music charts. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

The star received major backlash on social media when he jumped on the Amapiano wave. Many of his fans, who love his Afro-soul music, were not happy when he switched to the trending dance genre towards the end of 2021.

They thought Vusi Nova was abandoning Afros-soul for good when he dropped his new music. The musician said he's happy that his fans from day one now understand that "Vusi Nova is not going anywhere".

According to TshisaLIVE, Vusi Nova shared that he's also happy that Shuku Shuku is now receiving positive feedback from fans and music critics. He went on to reveal that he'll be going on tour in April that'll cater for his Afro-soul fans.

Vusi Nova's sexuality questioned again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova's sexuality has again been questioned after a raunchy pic of his BFF Somizi surfaced on social media. The now-deleted pic was posted by SomGaga online. He tagged the singer as his photographer.

Mzansi peeps have again assumed that Vusi and Somizi are an item after the nude pic of SomG trended online. Vusi has been asked about his sexuality in the past and some believe that the snap if a confirmation of his relationship with the former Idols SA judge.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the Shuku Shuku hitmaker and his alleged romantic relationship with the reality TV star. @RealMrumaDrive said:

"I think that post was dropped by mistake, Somizi thought he was sending it on telegram to Mohale just to spite him then booom Instagram. The worst part is he tagged the photographer."

