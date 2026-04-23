Sue Duminy has gone viral on social media after posting a video showing her full journey since splitting from Proteas legend JP Duminy in 2025. She took viewers from her lowest point straight through to the gym, the glow up, and eventually a brand new love.

Mirror photos of Sue Duminy. Images: Sue Duminy

Source: Instagram

From rock bottom to glow up

The video does not need a caption to hit hard. It opens with Sue visibly broken in the early days of the divorce. Then the shift happens. She got into the gym, put in the work, and slowly became a different version of herself. By the end, she had found a new man and a new chapter.

Mzansi felt every second of it. The comments section filled up fast, with her followers calling it one of the most honest things they had seen online in a long time. Women across the country related, saying Sue showed what the healing process actually looks like.

Sue and JP announced their split in February 2025 after 12 years of marriage and two daughters together. Both kept things respectful and asked for privacy. They described the separation as amicable. Neither has ever spoken publicly about what went wrong.

Sue has since moved on. She has been open about her new relationship and has shared loved-up moments online. The viral clip simply filled in the gaps of everything that happened in between.

See the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the glow up

@ilana_absolution commented:

“When your mess becomes your message. ❤️ Inspiring. 🥰”

@xoxopottery_designs said:

“❤️I am so happy for you, my friend. Keep shining brightly.”

roodtclaudia noted:

“I love witnessing your journey.”

Source: Briefly News