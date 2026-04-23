A terrified KwaZulu-Natal man recently lost his cool after discovering a massive two-metre black mamba dangling from the ceiling inside his bedroom during a quiet afternoon at home.

The black mamba climbed and chilled on the roof. Image: Zinhle Sane Ngcobo

Source: Facebook

The startling footage was shared on social media by Facebook user Zinhle Sane Ngcobo on 18 April 2026. This dangerous encounter happened when the resident walked into the room and spotted the highly venomous snake resting above him. He immediately felt his peace vanish as the predator remained perfectly still while observing its new surroundings.

South Africans react with jokes to snake discovery

Many social media users watched the footage and chose to find humour in the scary situation. Several people joked that the snake was simply occupying the room and had no bad intentions. They urged the homeowner to relax because the reptile was just looking for a cozy spot.

However, some viewers were genuinely concerned for the safety of the man. One commentator urged the resident to contact a professional snake catcher to remove the deadly visitor. They mentioned that a black mamba is far too dangerous for anyone to handle alone.

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See the encounter in the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi jokes about the situation

Martin Transport said:

“Just sleep, my guy, the snake won't snake you. 🐍Good night.”

Mayor Ndlovu commented:

“Just use your room, bro. It’s not like a snake is occupying it. It's just using that part of your room that you are not using. You won't cross each other's path.😭”

Source: Briefly News