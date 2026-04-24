SANDF Members Ride Through Fire on Bikes, South Africans Roast Them
SOUTH AFRICA— Members of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) popularity took a dip after a video of them performing stunts over a fire at an event left South Africans howling and roasting them in the comment sections.
MDN News posted a video of the members of the SANDF, which recently received a boost from the Treasury to fight border crimes. The clip, posted on @MDNNewss X account, shows members riding motorbikes and jumping over a ramp called the fire jump. The ramp has a small flame burning at the end of the ramp where the members must jump. A voiceover announces that the jump shows that the SANDF will be there to overcome the enemy through fire and water. He commends them for being well-trained.
View the video on X here:
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South Africans roast SANDF members
Netizens in the comments did not hold back as the jokes flew.
Elvis Banz said:
Instead of doing 40 pull-ups and 50 push-ups, they are busy doing this thing that Checkers Sixty60 drivers can do.”
Irvin said:
“And that useless training will cost taxpayers R5 million.”
Da Great Smanga said:
“I can do that even with a wheelbarrow.”
TshepoKaLebitso said:
“That is just a small fire. I can do that on a bicycle.”
uMthwa was not impressed.
“This is embarrassing. Why do this in public for our enemies to see?”
LM Hasmanyze said:
“I can also do that mos. Nothing is difficult here.”
Chocolate said:
“I was expecting someone to catch fire until I read the caption.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za