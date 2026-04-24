SOUTH AFRICA— Members of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) popularity took a dip after a video of them performing stunts over a fire at an event left South Africans howling and roasting them in the comment sections.

SANDF members rode through fire. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

MDN News posted a video of the members of the SANDF, which recently received a boost from the Treasury to fight border crimes. The clip, posted on @MDNNewss X account, shows members riding motorbikes and jumping over a ramp called the fire jump. The ramp has a small flame burning at the end of the ramp where the members must jump. A voiceover announces that the jump shows that the SANDF will be there to overcome the enemy through fire and water. He commends them for being well-trained.

View the video on X here:

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South Africans roast SANDF members

Netizens in the comments did not hold back as the jokes flew.

Elvis Banz said:

Instead of doing 40 pull-ups and 50 push-ups, they are busy doing this thing that Checkers Sixty60 drivers can do.”

Irvin said:

“And that useless training will cost taxpayers R5 million.”

Da Great Smanga said:

“I can do that even with a wheelbarrow.”

TshepoKaLebitso said:

“That is just a small fire. I can do that on a bicycle.”

uMthwa was not impressed.

“This is embarrassing. Why do this in public for our enemies to see?”

LM Hasmanyze said:

“I can also do that mos. Nothing is difficult here.”

Chocolate said:

“I was expecting someone to catch fire until I read the caption.”

Source: Briefly News