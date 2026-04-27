A social activist ignited a viral debate by using a recent tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal to challenge global perceptions regarding Mzansi

The video shared on TikTok left many viewers feeling validated as the creator questioned the selective silence of AfriForum

Social media reactions were disturbed and called for justice, demanding that the government address the country’s escalating violence

A local woman shared a video addressing a recent mass murder that took place in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @Laudium Sun Page / @lindiforchange

Source: Facebook

A vocal activist called for a major shift in how farm violence was reported, arguing that recent events proved crime was a universal crisis rather than a targeted one.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @lindiforchange on 26 April 2026, where it reached 81K views and over 100 comments from viewers who seconded the creator.

Speaking on the KwaZulu-Natal family of seven's murder, who were killed and dumped in a field, the social activist spoke of Afriforum's silence about the incident. She said the Indian family that lived in the Newmark area, near Tugela's death, doesn't suit their white farmers' genocide narrative. She added that days later, another farm killing occurred in KZN.

Discrediting the white genocide narrative

The creator, TikTok user @lindiforchange, asked social media users to share the family's death news so that the world could see how Donald Trump had misled people into thinking it was mainly the Afrikaaners who were targeted in farm killings. She called for the notion of genocide to be defused, saying crime in South Africa affects everyone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the brutal killings

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were heartbroken by the KwaZulu-Natal brutal killings. Many viewers thanked the creator for speaking out on the matter, noting that the family needs justice. Some called for the government to do something about the killings, noting that things are getting worse. Others noted Donald Trump's well-being, saying even if he sees the videos, he and his administration would debunk them.

Viewers were disturbed by the KZN killings and urged the government to do something. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @skablue10 asked:

"Even our government is quick to address outside crimes, but it's just another day after this horror happened. Another issue is why do we have no profile of the suspects and convicted suspects? Don't we do profiling in SA?"

User @Wilson Maluleka said:

"This story is so sad 😞."

User @🇿🇦Makwerekwere Account🇳🇦 shared:

"Even if Trump sees it, he will still be ignorant. His administration will find a way to debunk it 🤷🏾‍♂️."

User @Thabo Jabroni Beating added:

"How can a human do this to other humans. This is sickening."

User @Vonzipper81 said:

"Think it's so sad if people wait for sad things like this to make a TikTok to get likes."

User @Sabrina Gopichand🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"Thank you for speaking out, especially for those families that are inconsolable and need justice. Hope the president can do something about these killings. Justice needs to be served in all aspects 🙏."

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Source: Briefly News