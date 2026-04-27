On Sunday, 28 April 2026, Jade Wallace posted maternity shoot photos and a first glimpse of her baby on Instagram

Chris Brown fueled speculation about the baby's paternity with his comment, while his mother confirmed the gender of the baby

Others joked and compared him to Nick Cannon while some commenters claimed that his baby mothers resemble one of his famous exes

Jade Wallace confirmed she gave birth to Chris Brown's baby. Image: _jwallace/Instagram, Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Halala! Congratulations are in order for American singer Chris Brown, who just welcomed his fourth child and first with Jade Wallace.

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, Jade Wallace took to her official Instagram account and shared a carousel, featuring maternity shoot photos followed by a first glimpse of the baby.

While she didn’t tag Chris Brown or confirm that he is her baby daddy outright, the Wall to Wall singer jumped into the comments, sparking speculation. His comment read:

“❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG❤️”

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Chris Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, also chimed in, celebrating the arrival. Hawkins’ comment read:

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! HE'S JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!”

See the screenshot below:

Jade Wallace announced her first child with Chris Brown. Image: _jwallace

Source: Instagram

American entertainment blogger theneighborhoodtalk reported the development on its official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“Neighbours, congratulations are in order for Chris Brown as he welcomes baby No. 4 with Jade Wallace. 💕”

See the post below:

Peeps react after Chris Brown welcomes fourth child

The post gained traction on Instagram and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some expressed congratulatory messages, some criticised Chris Brown for having children outside of wedlock. Others claimed that his baby mamas looked like one of his famous exes, and some noticed one detail about the baby’s fingers.

Here are some of the comments:

alainasimonexox criticised:

“Love Breezy but four kids and four baby mommas is giving...🫠”

mrsprater0526 said:

“Four babies with four different Karrueche lookalikes.”

dejdiva shared:

“So, the other baby mama was right. He got another baby.”

buggaboo235 asked:

“How come y'all don’t judge him the same way y'all judge Nick Cannon?”

augie_bay313 joked:

“This is why the tickets 🎟 900 and 95 American Dollars 😩 Please make the promo code BREEZYBABY I need a discount.”

loveme1stalways92 said:

“The babies that come out with the middle finger really don’t be giving af…AT ALLLL😂😂my second born a Capricorn 12/26, came out with a mean mug and the middle finger…he’s been like that for 11yrs…😂😂”

lilbabyaliyah__ joked:

“Okay, Chris Cannon 🤣”

0222_98 said:

“I’ll be happy for these women because they have or had the man of my dreams 🥺❤️, but then I'll be sad like these women really got the man of my dreams 😂😭”

krissiana_ joked:

"Baby made sure to come after the tickets dropped lol… he slick just like his papa."

Peeps reacted after Jade Wallace announced Chris Brown's new baby. Image: Aurore Marechal

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown kisses a fan at his Breezy Bowl Concert

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Chris Brown kissing a fan on stage passionately went viral.

Fans in and outside the stadium exploded with excitement, stating that they wished it were they that received such a kiss.

Source: Briefly News