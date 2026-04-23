Kanye West Lookalike Suspect Wanted for Theft, South Africans Joke
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— South Africans joked that hit musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has a lookalike roaming the streets of the country after the picture of a crime suspect went viral.
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Journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted a tweet on his @Abramjee X account. A picture of the suspect was attached to the tweet. According to Abramjee, the suspect is wanted for allegedly being part of a Volkswagen Polo theft syndicate operating in Johannesburg.
View the image on X here:
South Africans make jokes about the suspect
Netizens jokingly made comparisons of the suspect to Kanye West, who was recently barred from entering the United Kingdom. Others accused Abramjee of misusing AI enhancement tools.
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Don Manyala said:
“Damn, I almost said Kanye West.”
Mgulukudu said:
“At first glance, I thought it’s my GOAT Kanye.”
Ghost said:
“I hope it’s not AI again because that man looks like Kanye West.”
4Skin jokingly asked:
“Did he by any chance have a sold-out show at SoFi? Or release any album named Bully?”
IThinkThereforeIam said:
“Stop using AI to ‘enhance’. You are making a fool of yourself. It is not accurate. It is just using all the images it has of black men and generating an average. Stop!”
Africa asked:
“Do you have any pictures besides this one so that we can make sure that he gets arrested quickly?”
BheKay asked:
“What did the original image look like before the enhancements?”
Some netizens commented on the suspect's crime.
“A criminal always makes a mistake. He is looking into the camera.”
The King of Trolls advised:
“They must check him in Hillbrow, Berea, or Yeoville.”
Ntuthuko Maseko said:
“We have other Polo thieves operating in Ga-Motla in the evenings. VW must be called at Madlanga Commission struu.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za