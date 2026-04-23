JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— South Africans joked that hit musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has a lookalike roaming the streets of the country after the picture of a crime suspect went viral.

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South Africans compared a suspect to Kanye West. Images: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted a tweet on his @Abramjee X account. A picture of the suspect was attached to the tweet. According to Abramjee, the suspect is wanted for allegedly being part of a Volkswagen Polo theft syndicate operating in Johannesburg.

View the image on X here:

South Africans make jokes about the suspect

Netizens jokingly made comparisons of the suspect to Kanye West, who was recently barred from entering the United Kingdom. Others accused Abramjee of misusing AI enhancement tools.

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Don Manyala said:

“Damn, I almost said Kanye West.”

Mgulukudu said:

“At first glance, I thought it’s my GOAT Kanye.”

Ghost said:

“I hope it’s not AI again because that man looks like Kanye West.”

4Skin jokingly asked:

“Did he by any chance have a sold-out show at SoFi? Or release any album named Bully?”

IThinkThereforeIam said:

“Stop using AI to ‘enhance’. You are making a fool of yourself. It is not accurate. It is just using all the images it has of black men and generating an average. Stop!”

Africa asked:

“Do you have any pictures besides this one so that we can make sure that he gets arrested quickly?”

BheKay asked:

“What did the original image look like before the enhancements?”

Some netizens commented on the suspect's crime.

“A criminal always makes a mistake. He is looking into the camera.”

The King of Trolls advised:

“They must check him in Hillbrow, Berea, or Yeoville.”

Ntuthuko Maseko said:

“We have other Polo thieves operating in Ga-Motla in the evenings. VW must be called at Madlanga Commission struu.”

Source: Briefly News