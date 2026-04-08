The Home Office had announced that it would be banning rapper Kanye West from entering the United Kingdom

The Wireless Festival was scheduled for 10 to 12 July at Finsbury Park in London, with US rapper Kanye West as the headliner

West, who now goes by the name YE, reportedly made some anti-semitic remarks which were deemed offensive by the Jewish community

US rapper and headliner Kanye West was banned from entering the UK. Image: Robyn Beck / AFP

Source: Instagram

Kanye West's words have come back to haunt him. After the Home Office barred the American rapper from entering the United Kingdom, it put Wireless Festival organisers in a tight position, leading to their announcement that the show would not go on.

Kanye West banned from the UK

The UK Prime Minister agreed to the decision to ban the All Of The Lights hitmaker. On social media, Keir Starmer voiced:

“Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

His past comments about the Jewish community led to this decision, and many seemed to have welcomed it.

Ultimately, the Wireless Festival was also cancelled, as its main headliner was not permitted to enter the country.

In a statement, they promised ticket holders an automatic full refund: “As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund.”

However, when Ye was announced as the main act, the stakeholders raised no issues with this, reported Variety Magazine.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and despite this still hopes to be allowed to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

Wireless Festival announced it would cancel the show after Kanye West was banned from entering the UK. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Fans offer mixed reactions to Wireless' cancellation

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@leavekingsalone replied:

"All of this heat on Kanye, and you have PDFs strolling to work in the government."

@ShinyMcShine_ responded:

"I know he was headlining, but could you not get a replacement act. Seems a bit wasteful not to have any sort of festival because one act can't perform."

@0fukstogive asked:

"Why would they cancel a whole festival because of one man seems a bit like throwing your toys out of your pram, there are plenty of other artists, is Ye even relevant anymore?"

Kanye West disables his X account

In a previous report by Briefly News, Ye deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, leaving fans and critics debating whether it's a personal choice, a strategic move, or a response to backlash. He had said some mean things about a lot of people.

At the time, social media users had mixed reactions, with some celebrating his departure.

Source: Briefly News