Three ZoneWatch Security officers have been suspended after a video showed them allegedly beating a man in Plattekloof, Cape Town

The incident was filmed by a civilian at a nearby restaurant, showing the officers dragging and appearing to hit the man

The security company has launched an internal investigation into the incident

A bystander captured footage of 3 security officers assaulting a Plattenkloof man. Images: @Am_Blujay/X

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN —Three private security officers have been suspended after a shocking video showed them allegedly beating a man in Plattekloof, Cape Town, on Monday, 6 April 2026.

The video, filmed by a member of the public at a nearby restaurant, quickly went viral and sparked outrage among the community.

What was in the video?

According to IOL, three ZoneWatch Security officers are seen in the footage, handcuffing a man in the middle of the road. They then drag him to the side of the street and appear to hit and kick him.

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ZoneWatch Security confirmed the incident and said it has started an internal investigation.

Security company issues a statement

The company said it is very concerned about what is shown in the video.

“The behaviour seen in the footage is unacceptable and does not reflect our values,” the company said.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) is also investigating the matter. ZoneWatch said it is working fully with the authorities.

Meanwhile, District Group security owner Pierre Gouws said his team only arrived after the alleged assault. He added that strong action will be taken if any of their officers are found to have acted wrongly.

The incident has left many people in the community upset and worried. Social media was littered with comments from outraged citizens.

Social media reacts

HC Botha said:

"So this is all good and well, but might I ask what the “suspect” did before he was manhandled? I doubt the armed response team just treated him like that because he was a good law-abiding citizen! But hey, lest we forget, here in SA crime is under control, right?"

Linda Ragless said:

"What worries me is that those guys were taking great delight in what they were doing!"

Reed Smith said:

"Let this be a lesson to all fellow AROs, we are not above the law, come to work, respond to alarms and do what you are supposed to do. Everyone is recording everything nowadays."

Ezekiel Remstars Malekele said:

"Are criminal charges going to be opened against them?"

Joshua Procter said:

"It would have been acceptable if the statement had read, those involved arrested for assault, as our company wishes to serve as an example; however, I guess an internal investigation will be sufficient or not."

Security officers accused of assaulting a homeless man

In similar news, Ensure Security Services has strongly condemned the conduct of its officers who were filmed allegedly assaulting a homeless man in Durban. The incident occurred outside the Embassy Building in Durban CBD before Christmas. The centre reported that the man was last seen being taken away by Ensure officers in a vehicle after the assault. The security company confirmed that all officers involved have been placed on precautionary suspension while the investigation continues.

The assault has been handed over to PSIRA for investigation. Image: Psira website

Source: UGC

Briefly News also reported that a police officer in Nelson Mandela Bay was investigated after a woman accused him of handcuffing and assaulting her in his barracks room at the Mount Road Police Station. Police said the case docket had been handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) after the woman opened a case against the officer. IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

Source: Briefly News