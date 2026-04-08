Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“It’s Not Justice”: Cable Theft Goes Wrong After Vigilante Attack in Qunu Has Community Stepping In
People

“It’s Not Justice”: Cable Theft Goes Wrong After Vigilante Attack in Qunu Has Community Stepping In

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Three men accused of stealing electricity cables were attacked by community members in the Qunu area outside Mthatha
  • One of the men died from his injuries, while the other two were rushed to the hospital after being assaulted
  • The OR Tambo District Commissioner condemned the attack and warned that mob justice only creates more violence

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A post went viral.
Police addressing the public and working to combat crime. Images: @SAPoliceService
Source: Facebook

Three men accused of stealing electricity cables paid a devastating price when community members in Empa village, Qunu, took matters into their own hands. SAPS shared the statement on 8 April 2026. The post confirmed that the attack happened on 7 April 2026 at around 11:20 in the morning at the Qunu Administrative Area in the OR Tambo district. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men lying by the roadside. Both men were severely injured and burned. A third man had already died from his injuries. There were no community members on site when officers got there. The two survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Read also

"Close that pool": Vaal teen drowns at public swimming pool while out with soccer mates, SA pained

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana shared that mob justice is not justice and that it only fuels more issues. He condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to contact the Bityi Police Detectives Head.

Second vigilante attack in three weeks

What makes this incident even more concerning is that it is the second vigilante attack in the OR Tambo district in less than three weeks. A similar incident took place at another village where a man was assaulted by residents who accused him of harbouring suspects linked to other crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi debates vigilante cable theft attack

Reactions from social media users were divided between frustration with the justice system and concern about mob violence from the SAPS Facebook page:

@Jabu Andrew wrote:

"The Bible mentioned this. Jesus said let anyone without sin throw the first stone."

@Tman Bra Tee said:

"M is a solution."

@Tman Bra Tee added:

"ANC crippled the SA law that was feared and had the country going well. Today, our country is a banana republic."

@TING TING wrote:

"Tman Bra Tee indeed."

Read also

Free State police nab five suspects in brutal murder linked to mistaken identity incident

@Chadwick Stride said:

"He knows very well what they did in Thembalethu George mob justice."
A post went viral.
A picture of a SAPS banner. Images: @SAPoliceService
Source: Facebook

More on SAPS and South African crime

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSEastern Cape
Hot:
Funny pronouns Krystiana tiana Marli van breda Tsakani maluleke