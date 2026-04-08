Three men accused of stealing electricity cables were attacked by community members in the Qunu area outside Mthatha

One of the men died from his injuries, while the other two were rushed to the hospital after being assaulted

The OR Tambo District Commissioner condemned the attack and warned that mob justice only creates more violence

Police addressing the public and working to combat crime. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Three men accused of stealing electricity cables paid a devastating price when community members in Empa village, Qunu, took matters into their own hands. SAPS shared the statement on 8 April 2026. The post confirmed that the attack happened on 7 April 2026 at around 11:20 in the morning at the Qunu Administrative Area in the OR Tambo district. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men lying by the roadside. Both men were severely injured and burned. A third man had already died from his injuries. There were no community members on site when officers got there. The two survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana shared that mob justice is not justice and that it only fuels more issues. He condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to contact the Bityi Police Detectives Head.

Second vigilante attack in three weeks

What makes this incident even more concerning is that it is the second vigilante attack in the OR Tambo district in less than three weeks. A similar incident took place at another village where a man was assaulted by residents who accused him of harbouring suspects linked to other crimes.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi debates vigilante cable theft attack

Reactions from social media users were divided between frustration with the justice system and concern about mob violence from the SAPS Facebook page:

@Jabu Andrew wrote:

"The Bible mentioned this. Jesus said let anyone without sin throw the first stone."

@Tman Bra Tee said:

"M is a solution."

@Tman Bra Tee added:

"ANC crippled the SA law that was feared and had the country going well. Today, our country is a banana republic."

@TING TING wrote:

"Tman Bra Tee indeed."

@Chadwick Stride said:

"He knows very well what they did in Thembalethu George mob justice."

A picture of a SAPS banner. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News