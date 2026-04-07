A retiring SAPS captain bade an emotional farewell after 40 years of dedicated service

His colleagues shared heartfelt memories and gratitude in a poignant farewell video

Several social media users praised the captain as a symbol of hope and community spirit

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SAPS officers bade their captain farewell. Images: Marlene Meintjes

Source: Facebook

A South African Police Service (SAPS) captain in the township of Motherwell, Eastern Cape, retired his badge after 40 years in the force. His departure didn't come with dry eyes, as both he and his colleagues were in tears as they said their goodbyes.

The captain's sister, Marlene Meintjes, shared a video of the farewell on her Facebook account on 31 March 2026. The former police officer exited the building and greeted his teary-eyed colleagues, who handed him a flower after they hugged. After their interactions, the man was met with kind words from another cop, who highlighted his humility, tolerance, and willingness to teach those about the law.

Marlene wrote in her post:

"Watching him walk out of Motherwell SAPS for the last time, surrounded by his emotional colleagues, brings so many emotions. It shows respect knows no boundaries and is earned, not demanded."

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Take a look at the Facebook reel below:

South Africans appreciate retired SAPS officer

With over one million views since its publication, thousands of social media users flooded the comment section with positivity, while some also admitted to feeling emotional.

Social media users shared how emotional they were watching the video. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Marlene also stated:

"He has unknowingly become a symbol of hope for a nation that is tired of division and looking for a way back to shared values. Don't you guys agree?"

Hlayi Hlabane wrote under the post:

"This bond with his colleagues says a lot about his character."

Vusi Mdzodzo Twala wrote to the respected man:

"You've made an impact that will last a lifetime. 40 years of service is truly commendable. Enjoy every moment of your retirement!"

Nqobile Zulu confessed in the comments"

"I don't know Captain, but I found myself crying. It's so emotional."

Morolong John Letebele told the online community:

"Ja, it is not easy to lose such an incredible person like that."

Lucky Mosia added under the post:

"He really was a people's person. They really enjoyed serving with him. May he rest at home with his wife and grandchildren. Lord, bless him and his family. We are one big family in the end."

An appreciative Taron Ann remarked:

"Thank you for his service, and welcome to your new chapter! Now it’s time to buy that house on the beach!"

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Source: Briefly News