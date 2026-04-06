Engen petrol attendants in Meadowlands entertained with their dance moves, showcasing vibrant energy during work shifts

The viral TikTok video, shared by user @john.gotti25, garnered over four million views and thousands of messages from social media users

Comments highlighted a supportive work culture and community spirit among petrol attendants and customers

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Vibey petrol attendants impressed the internet with their energy. Images: @john.gotti25

Source: TikTok

A viral video showcased a group of Engen petrol attendants in Meadowlands enjoying the music blasting from a motorist's vehicle, proving that they could mix business with pleasure. People on the internet could feel the vibes emanating from their screens.

TikTok user @john.gotti25 took to his account on 4 April 2026, where the Engen employees danced away to Barcardi via sgidongo, a song by LuuDadeejay, featuring Kabza De Small and Mac Breezy.

As one of the petrol attendants rushed to the window to give the cashier the money from a motorist, the others formed a circle as they performed choreographed movements next to the vehicle, showing off its speakers in the boot.

In his caption, @john.gotti25 wrote:

"Vibes at the station. When you see them, tip them."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dancing petrol attendants grab attention

The video received over four million views since its publication, with thousands of social media users dashing to the comment section with their thoughts.

Several people shared how much they loved the video. Image: Ninthgrid / Pexels

Source: UGC

@jadeg1988 laughed and said:

"So the new petrol price comes with entertainment."

@coffeeteame143 shared with the public:

"That's why I love South Africa. Whenever the music is on, everyone starts dancing."

@its_kgethi added under the post:

"I like the fact that they hired young, vibrant people. The energy is always at one hundred."

@officialandilesmasuku jokingly remarked:

"I am starting to think that when going for an interview at this garage, they ask, 'Can you dance?'"

A happy @believeandries stated:

"This is just so beautiful. You can tell that the colleagues get along; none of them feels like the other one is better than the other. Best work environment ever. This is exactly what transforms a work relationship into a family. You never think twice about going to work."

@tshepomashaba3 told the online community:

"I knew they were going to trend. I saw them yesterday. The vibe was too much. This video does not even show everything."

4 Other stories about petrol attendants

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Shell petrol attendant received a massive tip from a generous motorist. He was tasked with choosing a number between one and 1 000 to determine the amount of money he would get.

reported that a Shell petrol attendant received a massive tip from a generous motorist. He was tasked with choosing a number between one and 1 000 to determine the amount of money he would get. Instead of a traditional advertisement, petrol attendants staged a prank to promote a fuel special. South African social media users couldn't help but applaud their creativity.

Content creator Big Man KG surprised a popular petrol attendant with an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town. While in the city, the Engen employee faced his fear of heights during a skydiving session.

An Afrikaner man joined petrol attendants in an unexpected late-night dance, captivating the internet with their funny, energetic interactions.

Source: Briefly News