A humorous skit at a Shell garage caught attention after petrol attendants staged a prank to promote a fuel special

Instead of a traditional advertisement, the video leaned into everyday humour, making it easy for viewers to connect

The skit stood out for putting petrol attendants at the centre, turning a routine setting into an entertaining moment many could relate to

One bucket of water, a locked door, and a clever script turned a simple fuel promotion into a moment Mzansi couldn’t ignore.

The visual on the left showed a Shell employee wearing a uniform. Image: @damreh

A light-hearted but clever video posted by @damreh on 4 December 2025 left South Africans laughing after petrol attendants at a Shell garage pulled off a staged prank to promote a fuel special. The video shows one attendant pouring a bucket of water over a man outside before sprinting into the shop and locking the door. Moments later, he casually begins promoting Shell’s special, while the soaked man bangs on the door demanding to be let in. The scene escalates when another attendant inside pretends to be a customer knocking for the special as well, revealing that the entire moment was planned as a creative marketing skit.

The video tapped into a growing appreciation for grassroots marketing that feels authentic and relatable. In a country where fuel prices remain a sensitive topic for many households, brands that communicate with humour rather than hard selling tend to land better. South African petrol attendants are often seen as friendly, hardworking figures in everyday life, and using them as the face of the campaign added a familiar and trusted tone.

Creative local marketing that feels relatable

As user @damreh’s clip circulated online, it quickly gained traction for its originality and comedic timing. Many viewers shared the video because it felt genuinely funny rather than forced, and because it showcased everyday workers taking centre stage. The skit worked because it reflected the kind of humour South Africans enjoy, playful, dramatic, and slightly absurd, while still delivering a clear message about the promotion without overdoing it.

By the time conversations settled, the overall response leaned positive. Viewers appreciated the effort and creativity, noting how refreshing it was to see marketing that didn’t take itself too seriously. Others admired how the attendants confidently carried out the skit, proving that simple ideas can leave a lasting impression when executed well.

The screenshot on the left captured a man walking wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants. Image: @damreh

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Sir.Les_LKN wrote:

"It's going to be a long year again. 😭😅 Nothing will change here."

The Don wrote:

"Did he know that he was part of an advert?"

Msiza Mphow wrote:

"Vulaa laa. 🤣😭"

Sindzisani🇿🇦 wrote:

"Ai, let's jump to 2027 once. 😂"

Thammy 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Bonke bafun' ukungena. 🤣"

Zar_B wrote:

"SA is not for the fainthearted. 🤣"

pearlpunk4 wrote:

"Bathi vula la. 😂"

NJ wrote:

"I was feeling so down, then I saw this. You lifted my mood. 😂😂"

