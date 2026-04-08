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Free State Police Nab Five Suspects in Brutal Murder Linked to Mistaken Identity Incident
South Africa

Free State Police Nab Five Suspects in Brutal Murder Linked to Mistaken Identity Incident

by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • Five suspects were arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man in a mistaken identity case
  • The victim was reportedly assaulted while protecting his girlfriend during the incident in Bronville
  • Police in the Free State recovered evidence linked to the crime following operations in multiple locations

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The murder took place on the morning of Sunday
Five suspects aged between 23 and 32 have been arrested. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE - The South African Police (SAPS) in the Free State have arrested five suspects for murder. The arrest comes after a man was killed in a case of mistaken identity on Sunday morning, 5 April 2026.

Man killed in case of mistaken identity

Authorities in the Free State said that the murder occurred at around 6:30 am in Bronville. According to IOL, provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Palesa Thabana, identified the victim as 36-year-old Johannes Moshemane Mollo. Thabana indicated that the victim was on his way home with a woman when the incident occurred.

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The five suspects allegedly accompanied the victim and the female, and one of the suspects wrongly identified the victim as Sandisile. The victim reportedly responded by telling the suspects that he was not Sandisile and that they had mistaken him with someone else. The suspects began assaulting the victim and his girlfriend. The victim reportedly intervened in an attempt to stop the attack on his partner, but fell to the ground during the confrontation. The suspects fled the scene on foot following the assault.

The group is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court
Police were immediately called to the scene of the crime. Image: SAPoliceService/X
Source: Getty Images

Police on hunt for suspects

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive. He had sustained three stab wounds to the back. Further information indicated that the victim had also been strangled with a sharp object used in the attack. On Monday, 6 April 2026, five suspects aged between 23 and 32 were arrested in connection with the murder case following a police operation in Welkom and surrounding areas.

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Police indicated that members of the Welkom Public Order Policing unit acted on information received from a member of the public regarding the identity and whereabouts of one of the suspects. Authorities reported that officers followed up on the tip-off and traced the identified individual. Police conducted further operations at multiple addresses across Welkom, Bronville and Thabong, where the remaining suspects were located and arrested. Thabana indicated that items believed to be linked to the crime, including a jacket and a jersey, were seized from one of the suspects and booked as evidence. Police opened a murder case, and investigations are ongoing

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justin Williams avatar

Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SA CourtSouth African Police Service - SAPSFree State
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