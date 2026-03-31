A pregnant woman in KwaZulu-Natal was brutally killed while picking up her seven-year-old daughter

Community members attempted to locate the suspect after learning that he had fled

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested following the alleged heated argument that escalated to the tragic incident

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A 34-year-old pregnant nurse was fatally stabbed in Pietermaritzburg. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL, PIETERMARITZBURG - A 34-year-old pregnant nurse was fatally stabbed in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday evening, 29 March 2026, while collecting her daughter.

Nurse expecting twins brutally killed

According to IOL, authorities reported that the victim, Aleyka Shaik, who was expecting twins, was attacked shortly after 18:00 in the Northdale area. The incident occurred while she was placing her seven-year-old daughter into a vehicle outside a residence linked to the suspect. Police indicated that an argument preceded the attack, during which a 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed her. KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended following a coordinated response. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda indicated that the man would appear in court, adding that initial reports pointed to a dispute between the victim and the suspect that escalated into the fatal stabbing.

Local leaders also responded to the incident. Pietermaritzburg PR councillor Shamiell Ally indicated that he had known Shaik since 2017 and described receiving news of the stabbing before going to the scene, where he encountered the aftermath of the attack. He described the victim as a devoted caregiver to her elderly parents and her child, noting that she was an only child who regularly assisted her father. Ally further indicated that community members attempted to locate the suspect after learning that he had fled, before police ultimately secured the arrest.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended following a coordinated response. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stabbing incidents in SA

58-Year-old Louisa van Sensie has died after being stabbed at her home in Loganberr Street, Bonteheuwel. Police in the Western Cape said officers responded to the incident around noon. SAPS explained that the suspect, who went to the house looking for a friend, became involved in an altercation with van Sensie’s husband. The husband tried to defend himself, and van Sensie intervened, during which she was stabbed in the shoulder.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder following a deadly attack at a sugar farm in Riet Valley, Shakaskraal, in which Aman Giyanshwar Roopsingh later died from his injuries. The attack took place about a week before Roopsingh was laid to rest on Friday, 6 February 2026. He was assaulted along with his mother and uncle at their family farm.

A 19-year-old man from Freedom Square, an informal settlement outside Bloemfontein, was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a gang-related incident sparked by a misunderstood greeting. Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects following the killing. According to a police statement, the teenager had been standing outside his home when he was approached by members of a local gang.

Source: Briefly News