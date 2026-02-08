A deadly house robbery at a sugar farm in Riet Valley left Aman Roopsingh dead from his injuries

The family expressed anger at the government for ignoring farm murders and inadequate investigations

The African Farmers' Association of South Africa said farm killings had become a national crisis

KWAZULU-NATAL - Police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder following a deadly attack at a sugar farm in Riet Valley, Shakaskraal, in which Aman Giyanshwar Roopsingh later died from his injuries.

KZN farmer brutally killed

The attack took place about a week before Roopsingh was laid to rest on Friday, 6 February 2026. He was assaulted along with his mother and uncle at their family farm. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Umhlali police opened a case after the family was attacked during a house robbery last Friday. He said a suspect wearing a balaclava entered the house, held three family members at knifepoint and stabbed two men.

Netshiunda said the victims were taken to the hospital, and the suspect fled with two firearms and an airgun. He confirmed that one of the injured victims later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. No arrests have been made. Roopsingh’s 77-year-old uncle remains hospitalised while recovering from stab wounds.

Roopsingh’s cousin, Dash Singh, said the family was angry and devastated by the killing. He said the government continued to ignore farm murders and failed to investigate them adequately. Singh said authorities downplayed the racial and community impact of such attacks and claimed the Indian farming community remained marginalised. Singh described Roopsingh as gentle and warm-hearted, and said he was known for opening his home to family members. He said the killing had deeply affected the family.

Farm killings had become a national crisis

He said their grandfather, Baboo Roopsingh, was a respected philanthropist and community leader on the KwaZulu-Natal North coast. Singh said Baboo Roopsingh served as the first Indian chairperson of the Canegrowers Association and built two schools in the area. He added that Aman Roopsingh also served on the Canegrowers Association board.

In a statement issued in late December, the African Farmers’ Association of South Africa said farm killings had become a national crisis requiring urgent intervention. AFASA national chairperson Molefe Mahape said farm attacks affected farmers across racial lines and said black and developing farmers were often the most vulnerable due to limited resources and security.

