The killing of AFASA KZN chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane has reignited the farm murder debate

Social media users are questioning whether farm murders receive the same level of attention, citing the silence of some lobby groups

AFASA called on the government to improve safety for small-scale and rural farmers urgently

AFASA KZN Chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane was murdered in another farm attack.

The murder of African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane has once again thrown the issue of farm murders into the national spotlight, while also sparking heated debate on social media over whose deaths receive public advocacy and attention.

What happened?

Sikhakhane was fatally shot at his home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday, 26 December 2025. His family has since appealed for justice, saying his killing has devastated not only relatives but the wider community.

According to SABC News, five armed men allegedly stormed Sikhakhane’s home, opened fire on him and demanded money and his firearm from his wife. After the shooting, the suspects reportedly moved to Sikhakhane’s nearby shop, where one of his daughters was present at the time. She managed to lock herself inside, preventing the attackers from gaining entry.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Sikhakhane’s daughter, Amahle, described the attack as sudden and brutal.

“They just shot my father without giving him a chance to explain himself or defend himself. He fell immediately,” she said.

“We are demanding justice because he was a man of the community. This loss is not only for our family. The entire Mpumuza community is hurting. As a clan, we are all calling for justice for my father.”

AFASA calls for protection of small, rural farmers

AFASA national chairperson Molepe Mahape linked Sikhakhane’s killing to broader challenges faced by Black farmers, particularly in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where violent crime and stock theft remain prevalent.

“Farm killings do not discriminate by race, colour or scale of operation,” Mahape said.

“Black farmers, especially developing and small-scale farmers, are among the most affected because they lack the resources to secure their farms and protect themselves.”

Mahape called on Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Police Minister Feroz Cachalia to urgently develop a targeted safety plan to protect small-scale farmers, particularly those in rural and communal farming areas.

Police have not yet released details regarding arrests linked to Sikhakhane’s murder, as investigations continue.

Social media users weigh in

The killing has also reignited debate online, with some social media users questioning whether farm murders receive the same level of attention. Several users pointed to the lack of public comment from certain lobby groups, arguing that their silence highlights perceived selective outrage around farm attacks.

@WallieDon commented:

"Afriforum, Solidariteit, come this side. You see what we been telling you that it's not about white farmers. Crime affects all races. From today, we don't wanna hear about white massacre anymore, it ends today!"

@Delaney991143 argued:

"The protection of our farmers needs to become a priority. Regardless of race."

@TruthBe52262533 stated:

"Another farmer murdered, but some will say it's just a crime. It's not! Condolences to his family."

Others echoed calls for justice and expressed frustration at South Africa’s broader crime crisis

@JobeSpeaks said:

"When I say every day someone has been killed in this country. I mean EVERY single day."

@ConCaracal remarked:

" It's high time that the South African government finally classifies farm murders as a Priority Crime - crimes of a unique nature that deserve a unique counter strategy."

KZN farmers with Umngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas.

In a related incident, Briefly News reported that the killing of a KwaZulu-Natal farm manager sent shock waves through the rural community where he lived and worked. Mike Pryor, a resident of the Indezi Valley in the Midlands, was discovered dead after his vehicle was found burned near Mpophomeni on 9 November 2025. Officers were alerted to a burning vehicle and, upon arrival at the scene, found a bakkie that had been destroyed by fire. Pryor was later identified as the deceased. The South African Police Service confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Previously, Briefly News reported that police in Limpopo launched a murder investigation following the killing of a farmer on a property near Lephalale. The farmer was attacked on his farm within the Baltimore–Tolwe policing precinct on the afternoon of 29 November 2025. According to the South African Police Service, he had left his house earlier in the day to check on his cattle when suspects allegedly entered the farmhouse. While he was away, the intruders reportedly confronted his wife, restraining her before ransacking the home. When the farmer returned, he was allegedly overpowered at knifepoint, tied up and subjected to a severe assault. Police said the suspects made off with several items, including cellphones, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing the scene.

