Nokuzola Kolwapi, Deputy Mayor of the Bitou Local Municipality, shared her side of the story about a firearm discharge incident

Kwanokuthula Police have confirmed that they are looking into a viral video depicting the discharge of a firearm

South Africans weighed in on the incident, with some dissecting the video evidence to validate their points

Bitou Deputy Mayor, Nokuzola Kolwapi, denied firing a real gun in a now viral video. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo/ Golden Voice Media

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Nokuzola Kolwapi has denied that she fired a real gun during a now viral video.

Kolwapi, the Deputy Mayor of the Bitou Local Municipality in Plettenberg Bay, has been in the news after a video surfaced on social media, showing her firing a gun.

The video was taken from an event on Sunday, 21 December 2025, where Kolwapi was celebrating her son’s ulwaluko, a Xhosa initiation ceremony.

Deputy mayor denies firing a real gun

Following the criticism levelled at her after the video surfaced online, Kolwapi has defended herself, saying that the gun was a toy. Her statement comes after Kwanokuthula Police confirmed that a case of discharging a firearm was opened.

“The item witnessed in my hand is a replica [toy gun]. It was taken during my son’s ulwaluko — a sacred Xhosa initiation ceremony that marks the transition into manhood.

“It’s unfortunate that this moment has been used to score political points by the bogus so-called local community leaders,” she said.

Kolwapi is a member of the Ikhwezi Political Movement, which governs alongside the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Active United Front (AUF) in a coalition in the Bitou Local Municipality.

She also stated that she was being targeted because the act was performed by a woman, and this had unsettled some people.

“A woman occupying this space — confidently and unapologetically — challenges the assumption that leadership, protection and cultural authority belong to men alone,” she said.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the deputy mayor’s defence, with some pointing out that casings could be seen coming out of the gun with each shot fired, which didn’t happen with toys.

Nkhumeleni Ranwedzi stated:

“It’s illegal in South Africa. Pointing a firearm at someone is illegal in South Africa, unless there is a valid reason to justify it. Interestingly, the law does not only apply to actual firearms; it also includes objects that look like firearms, such as toy guns. Recently, this principle has come under scrutiny.”

Deon Terblanche stated:

“A play gun releasing empty shells. Aikona. Got you.”

Chaini Mareka said:

“The same strategy as Malema.”

Brett Baldwin added:

“Look carefully at the video, and you will see a shell casing being ejected from the gun.”

Nozipho Cele stated:

“Let’s hear from those who attended. Did they hear fake gunshots?”

Elize Ferreira asked:

“A toy gun sounding like that?”

Malvary Smith echoed this point:

“That toy throws out shells, and you can see how a gentleman takes the gun and puts on the safety. Nice Christmas toy.

Source: Briefly News