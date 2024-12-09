The Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, will appear in court for the gun discharge case

Malema reportedly fired a firearm in 208 during an EFF rally in the Eastern Cape and has since insisted that he did not fire a gun

South Africans weighed in, and some noted that the case had been dragging on for too long

Julius Malema is back in court for allegedly discharging a gun. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, will return to the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024 for his gun-discharging case.

Final arguments for Malema's case

According to The South African, Malema is expected to appear for closing arguments in his firearm discharging case. It was previously postponed because the presiding officer had taken ill.

Malema has been in the hot box since the incident in 2018. A video of him dancing and wielding a gun, which he seemingly fires into the air, went viral. He handed the gun to his bodyguard before celebrating with former member Dali Mpofu.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook, commenting on the case, believed that Malema is facing rough times after former high-ranking EFF members left the party.

Jerry Tshabalala said:

"It doesn't rain, but it pours for the leader of the government-in-waiting party."

Mike Erikson-Miller said:

"It's not looking good for the CIC."

Cobus Smith said:

"Lock him up!"

Musa Mgenge said:

"Hhaybo from 2018? What's taking so long? Lack of evidence as usual?"

Francoisew Wait said:

"Six years and nothing happened. Nothing will happen."

Aphelele Comfort said:

"They must forget about that. Juju will win that case."

