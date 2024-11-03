EFF commander-in-chief Julias Malema is close to learning his fate as his gun discharge case nears its end

The matter hit a snag when it was postponed until 9 December due to the magistrate reporting ill-health

The politician is charged alongside a second accused, Adriaan Snyman, a security company director

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema will hang on until a new hearing date in his firearm discharge case. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

EAST LONDON — The firearm discharge case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema suffered a postponement as closing arguments were due to be heard.

The East London Magistrate's Court deferred the matter on Friday, 1 November 2024, as the prosecution was set to to present its closing remarks after the defence rested its case last year.

Malema's case postponed near end

Malema, who faces a plethora of charges relating to the 2018 firearm discharge at an EFF public gathering in Mdantsane, has continually denied his guilt, citing the firearm was not real.

The politician, charged alongside a second defendant, security company director Adriaan Snyman, faces discharge of a firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment to person or property, and failure to take reasonable precaution to person or property.

Though Malema allegedly fired the gun, it reportedly belongs to Snyman's company. The State had brought in 19 witnesses to testify against the two men during the trial ahead of closing arguments.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the delay was due to the presiding magistrate taking ill.

"Magistrate Twanet Olivier, due to her health, delayed the case in agreement with the prosecution. This was without Malema, Snyman and their defence," said Tyali.

"The defence presented two firearms control and forensic ballistics experts' evidence for Snyman. Malema [opted to] take the stand in his defence."

A new date of 9 December has been set for the closing arguments.

