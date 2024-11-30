A woman who allegedly sold her two-year-old toddler in the North West appeared for a third time in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court

After the alleged sale, Keneilwe Shalaba reported a false case to the police, claiming unknown men had kidnapped Kutlwano and driven off

The case was postponed until 27 January 2025 for further investigations while Shalaba has been remanded in custody after abandoning bail

A North West woman has been remanded in custody after abandoning bail following the alleged sale of her child. Images: @RSA_CJS

Source: Twitter

VANDERBIJLPARK – A woman who allegedly sold her two-year-old child to unidentified people appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court for a third time on Friday, 29 November 2024, for a formal bail application.

Keneilwe Shalaba, 32, who made her last appearance on 25 November, faces human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and perjury charges after providing false information to the police about the toddler's disappearance.

Woman who sold child, 2, abandons bail

Shalaba allegedly sold Kutlwano, 2, to unidentified individuals on 10 November. She reported a false case three days later, claiming unknown men had kidnapped the little boy and taken off with him in a car.

"Investigations revealed inconsistencies in her account, and she later confessed to fabricating the kidnapping story," said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

She was arrested on 19 November and has remained in custody since then.

"Despite exhaustive efforts, police have not yet determined the two-year-old boy's location. [However], the investigation is ongoing to find him and bring the perpetrators involved to justice," said Mahanjana.

The woman abandoned bail, and the case was postponed until 27 January 2025 for further investigations. She has been remanded in custody until then.

"The NPA commends the ongoing law enforcement's investigative work and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim," added Mahanjana.

The power of social media in missing cases

In related news, Briefly News reported that the disappearance of Joslin Smith, 7, from her home in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape cast a light on the plight of missing children and the difficulties in dealing with such cases.

Veteran private investigator Brad Nathanson unpacked the dynamics of handling them and highlighted the pros and cons of using social media to find a missing person.

Source: Briefly News