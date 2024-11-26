A woman appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court for allegedly putting up her child for sale

She faces several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery, following the sale on 10 November 2024

The two-year-old child's whereabouts remain unknown amid investigations to find his unidentified buyers

A North-West woman appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court after allegedly selling her young child to strangers. Image: @JGZ_Foundation

Source: Twitter

VANDERBIJLPARK — A woman has appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court after being found allegedly selling her child into enslavement.

The 32-year-old, who faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police, appeared on Monday, 25 November 2024.

Woman in court for allegedly selling child

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that on 10 November, she entered a sale agreement for her two-year-old son with unidentified individuals.

Subsequently, on 13 November, she allegedly reported a false case to the police, claiming that unknown men, driving an unknown vehicle, had kidnapped him.

"The police's investigations revealed that she had lied about the kidnapping. She later confessed to fabricating her story," said Mahanjana.

The woman has been in custody following her arrest on 19 November.

"The child's whereabouts remain unknown, and efforts are ongoing to locate him," said Mahanjana.

The case has been postponed until 29 November for a formal bail application.

"The prosecution intends to oppose her release on bail," she added.

Cops hunt kidnapper after girl returned

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police are investigating an abduction and could add more charges to the man wanted for kidnapping a now-returned Johannesburg girl.

The child, Eva Tembo, 6, was returned on 21 October after her mother's employer, Carlos Rebele, allegedly abducted her in Kensington.

The child was taken without her parent's permission on 1 July, with Eva later reportedly twice spotted in Cape Town.

State drops kidnapping accused's charges

In related news, Briefly News reported that the state withdrew its case against Lourentia Lombaard, the fourth accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Lombaard appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on 21 October, months after she was arrested in connection with the six-year-old's disappearance.

The accused, including Joslin's mother, Kelly, face charges of kidnapping and buying and selling of persons in persons with the purpose of exploitation.

Source: Briefly News