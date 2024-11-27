A 15-year-old in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, was sentenced to 43 years imprisonment

The youngster pleaded guilty to murdering the principal of Bhekintinta High School in 2023

South Africans weighed in on the sentence handed down to the teenager but had mixed reactions

KWAZULU-NATAL - The sentencing of a teenager to 43 years imprisonment has got South Africans talking.

The 15-year-old was sentenced in the Nongoma Regional Court in Northern KwaZulu-Natal after he was found guilty of committing a number of serious crimes, including murder.

The youngster murdered the principal of Bhekintinta High School, Alpheas Ntuli.

Principal's body found near the riverbank

Ntuli was murdered in April 2023, and his body was dumped near a river bank in the Odwaleni area.

Provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda recalled how police were driving to in the area when they spotted Ntuli's vehicle driving. This was after the principal had been reported missing.

Police then discovered Ntuli's body near a riverbank under a bridge.

“His body was found with open wounds on the head and bruises all over the body," Netshiunda said.

Teen stole weapon from grandfather

Police were able to trace the youngster to his place of residence, where he was found with a firearm and ammunition. He had stolen the items from his grandfather.

The 15-year-old made numerous appearances in court before he eventually pleaded guilty to all charges.

South Africans weigh in on sentencing

Citizens who took to social media were surprised at the teen's age, with some saying it served as a deterrent to other young criminals.

Slue Mbele said:

"Hope this is going to set a good example for other teenagers who think they can do whatever they want just because they are still underage."

Sefathlego Elon Buka added:

"That's not enough. He will be out and can still terrorise. He should be sentenced so that he will be out when he is close to 100 years old, not 60 plus."

Starcolli Starcolli stated:

"Banna, at the age of 15. But to my surprise, the adult who kills will get 10 years. Our justice system is just nonsense."

Tshepo Mathabe said:

Ya ne. The law waits for you to reach puberty, then boom, 43 years ."

Mathole Lwandle added:

"Good. Because they think when they are juveniles, nothing will happen to them."

Teen sentenced to 5 years for murder

Briefly News recently reported that a youngster in Gqeberha was sentenced to five years imprisonment for murder.

The 15-year-old was sentenced to five years at a juvenile detention centre for stabbing an 18-year-old.

