An Eastern Cape 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder

The youngster is alleged to have strangled a 91-year-old and attempted to kill her daughter as well

South Africans are convinced that some people can't be saved after news of the murder broke

EASTERN CAPE – A vicious crime in the Bityi area of the province has got South Africans convinced that some people are just possessed by something evil.

Social media users were convinced the youth were turning into monsters after an 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a 91-year-old woman.

South Africans are convinced that some people are possessed after a teenager was arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old. Image: Darren Stewart/ Brenton Geach.

Source: Getty Images

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed they had arrested a teenager at the Ncokazi locality in Bityi.

Youngster arrested for two crimes

The 18-year-old allegedly strangled a pensioner (91) to death, and also attempted to kill her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police revealed that the youngster entered the victim’s property in the early hours of the morning and first strangled the mother before going into the daughter’s bedroom.

A struggle broke out, and he eventually fled. The daughter then alerted neighbours to the crime, and the youngster was found and later arrested by police.

Mzansi convinced criminals are possessed

The violent nature of the crime and the age difference between the victim and perpetrator has got netizens convinced that demons are possessing criminals.

Lewis Khata said:

“We are living with demons. Why didn’t the community deal with him?”

Rajen Singh agreed:

“Possessed by demons.”

Learn OR Perish added that it was a sign of the times:

“We are living at the end of the world.”

Mo Lee Fee believed jail was too good for him:

“Mxm! Check out the age difference. Ja ne. Such people don't deserve to be imprisoned.”

@NtebaM80692 had a different idea:

“18-year-old vs 91-year-old. That equals 73 years in jail. I believe this should be relevant, with no bail and no remorse.”

Perry Percyval called for the death penalty:

“Death penalty in SA should come back. People know that the South African system is on the weak side. That's why they are not afraid.”

@Dumie_Mafunda added:

“Some people are demon possessed and they cannot be rehabilitated. Our justice and prison system is also overburdened. I keep asking myself, where do all these monsters keep coming from? Cry our beloved country. Thank you SAPS.”

@Kallisen76005N called for intervention:

“Our youth are gradually becoming monsters. They need serious intervention from our prayers.”

Teen arrested to assaulting grandmother

A 19-year-old was placed on suicide watch after a video surfaced of him assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother.

He was charged with assault, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Briefly News previously reported.

The youngster was also charged with violating the Older Person’s Act and was remanded into custody.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News