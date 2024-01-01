A manhunt was underway as police discovered the lifeless bodies of a 91-year-old woman and her 66-year-old daughter in a Caleb Motshabi shack

Post-mortem findings indicate that one woman was poisoned, and the other was strangled

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to come forward and provide assistance

BLOEMFONTEIN - On Wednesday, 20 December, authorities received a call reporting two bodies in a shack at T13 in Caleb Motshabi. Upon arrival, police discovered the lifeless bodies of two women on a bed.

Their neighbour made the discovery after she last saw the 66-year-old while in their yard earlier that day.

Initial postmortem findings indicate that Sarah Sentlholo, 91, died from poisoning, while her daughter Rebecca Moyetsane, 66, was strangled to death.

The news saddens Mzansi

Tiger Nonkoc said:

"Tjooh that's so sad ."

Eulandia Schalk stated:

"Bathong, what's happening in Bloemfontein."

Khanyile Mhlanga mentioned:

"These people who killed my grandmother and my mother-in-law gave us a bad Christmas."

In a separate incident, a man appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court following the discovery of a woman's body in a pit toilet at his residence on Christmas Eve. The victim, 34-year-old Sinah Bantjies, was found wrapped in tape. Police noticed drag marks at the Caleb Motshabi shack, leading to the pit toilet. The suspect was traced to Botshabelo, where he was arrested.

South Africa's murder rate worsens

According to statistics by GroungUp, South Africa faces alarming homicide statistics with over 27,000 recorded murders from April 2022 to March 2023, marking a potentially record-breaking figure for a single year.

This surpasses the nearly equivalent number of homicides in 1994, during the peak of the low-intensity civil conflict in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

However, the current homicide rate remains lower than that period, considering the population growth from 40 to 60 million.

Fatal shooting in Cape Town over petrol pump queue

A dispute between two Cape Town motorists over refueling turns deadly as one shoots the other, fleeing the scene.

A heated dispute allegedly erupted between the two regarding pump priority. Tragically, the argument escalated to fatality as the suspect brandished a firearm, shooting the victim before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into a murder case.

