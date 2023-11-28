A woman and her son were ruthlessly killed by her gardener in Randhart, Alberton

The incident happened in the absence of her husband, who came home and was attacked by the gardener

He called the security in the area, and they caught the man, who is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court

Mzansi was devastated by the murder of a woman and her child in Alberton. Image: AzmanL

Source: Getty Images

The brutal murder of a mother and her son sent chills down South Africans’ spines. The gruesome murder happened at Randhart in Alberton at the hands of the woman’ gardener. South Africans prayed for their family and their souls with broken hearts.

Gardener kills woman and son

According to TimesLIVE, the incident took place in Randhart, Alberton. Police were called to the scene of the crime, where they arrested a 37-year-old. It is alleged that the man hacked the woman and her son to death with a hammer, and when her husband came back home from work in the evening, the gardener reportedly attacked him.

Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo revealed that the man had escaped and alerted security guards, who retrained the man. He is facing two countries of murder and will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 29 November.

SA calls for the death penalty

Netizens on Facebook were devastated by the sheer violence of the crime, which took place three days into 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Wiseman Gcaba wrote:

“Condolences to the family. South Africa’s crime levels have reached an alarming rate. Every employer or landlord must screen and check the criminal records of the potential employees and tenants.”

Chuene Salmah was saddened.

“Let’s hold hands together and pray for peace in our land.”

Sipho Nkabinde said:

“Condolences to the family, and may the departed rest in eternal peace. A horrible ´, gruesome story of crime and death. Bring back the death penalty to protect our women and children.”

Sam Vic added:

“CRem is out of control. It’s about time the government brings back the death penalty.”

Naomi Greyvenstein pointed out:

“At the end of the day, we must start cleaning our houses and gardens.”

Limpopo man kills girlfriend, himself

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man killed his girlfriend and later committed suicide.

The horrific incident took place in Limpopo. According to police, the man and his girlfriend had gone out for drinks and returned to her house. The man then allegedly stabbed her fatally and fled the scene. He went to his other girlfriend, and after spending time with her, he committed suicide.

