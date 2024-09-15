11-year-old Zarah Ramsamy was tragically killed in a hijacking incident in Durban

The youngster was run over by a vehicle as she attempted to hide from the hijackers

South Africans are still in disbelief at the tragedy and have called for something to be done

DURBAN - Tributes continue to pour in for Zarah Ramsamy, the young girl who was killed in a car hijacking.

The 11-year-old was laid to rest on Saturday, 14 September 2024, and South Africans still can’t get over her tragic death.

South Africans are still mourning the loss of Zarah Ramsamy. The 11-year-old was tragically killed in a hijacking and laid to rest recently. Image: @eNCA/ @ECR_Newswatch.

11-year-old run over by vehicle

The young girl was tragically killed when she was run over by suspects who stole her parents’ vehicle.

Zarah’s family stopped at a fast-food outlet on Wednesday, 11 September 2024, when armed men approached the vehicle and demanded the keys from her mother.

The 11-year-old hid under the vehicle to keep safe but was run over by the suspects as they fled in the car.

The death sent shockwaves through the country.

Citizens offer condolences to grieving family

South Africans once more expressed their disbelief while paying tribute to the little girl.

Social media users offered condolences to the family following her funeral while also calling for stricter punishments for criminals.

@SiLuyolo said:

“This is beyond heart breaking. May her beautiful soul rest in peace🕊️.”

Sandra Hall added:

“Such a sad story. Rest in peace little angel. Condolences to her family and friends thinking of you all at this very difficult time.”

Alan Hewitt called for the death penalty to be brought back:

“Lawless society. Bring back the death penalty. R.I.P.”

Sharifa Davids agreed that there was no law:

“Too sad 😥our country is lawless. So sorry for this child’s family.

@ImpactKonnect called for something to be done:

“Heartbreaking to see such a young life lost. Sending strength and condolences to the family. We must work together to end such tragedies.”

Baby abducted in Khayelitsha hijacking

Briefly News previously reported on another tragic hijacking involving a young child.

On 13 July 2024, a vehicle was hijacked in Khayelitsha with a baby still inside it.

The four-month-old child, thankfully, was reunited with her family following the incident.

