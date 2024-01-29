A six-year-old child lost his life while waiting to go home from school

the young child was a pupil at Wespoort Primary in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, where the incident happened

the tragedy occurred when the taxi driver hooted for him to cross the street when he was hit by another car

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A child from Mitchell's Plain left SA in tears after getting struck by a car. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

South Africans mourned the death of a six-year-old who was killed while waiting for his transport in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. The child was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street.

Cape Town child tragically struck by a car

According to Daily Voice, the accident occurred in the Mitchell's Plain area when the transport driver hooted for the child to cross the street. He ran across to get into the car when a car came out of nowhere and tragically stuck him. The school's principal, Malika-Ismail Meyer, expressed condolences to the family and pleased the public not to spread disinformation and false news about the incident. The police opened a case of culpable homicide.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans horrified by driver's carelessness

Netizens on Facebook were furious that the river neglected to cross the road with the little boy.

Trish Browne said:

"The driver should have walked the child across the road to the transport."

Lutfah Ganief Meintjies wrote:

"The transport driver could have guided that child over the road. He expected that child to cross the road by himself."

Kayla Khan was hurt.

"How do you, as a driver, just hoot for a child to cross the road? This makes me angry."

Kesha Mokwa exclaimed:

"Very sad. I see even parents do this at times, not only school transport. Get out of the car and fetch the child!"

Ferial Jordan asked:

"How does an adult tell a child to run to the transport? He was responsible for the child. He must be held accountable."

N2 accident in Durban kills infant and passenger

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a car crash on the N2 in Durban killed a three-month-old infant and pedestrian and left two adults injured.

The accident was so terrible that one of the cars flipped over, and emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to rescue the passengers. South Africans were broken by the deaths and prayed that their souls rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News