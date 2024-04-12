South Africa clinched the title for the world's biggest booties by a significant margin, according to market researchers

Other top contenders include Argentina and Sweden, but the Rainbow Nation came out on top with impressive measurements

Social media exploded with celebration as South Africans basked in the glory of their newfound title

Studies revealed that South African women have the biggest average size in the world. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Hold onto your hats, folks, because South Africa is making waves once again. This time with a triumph that's got everyone talking!

South Africa has clinched the title for having the world's biggest booties, with an average measurement of a whopping 105.9cm based on a study by market researcher Gitnux.

Global showdown of booties

While South Africa may have claimed the top spot, it was no easy feat with fierce competition from around the globe. Argentina and Sweden came in close behind, with measurements of 104.14cm and 103.86cm respectively.

However, it was Brazil that faced the biggest disappointment, barely making it onto the list of 15 countries, reported TimesLIVE.

SA celebrates bootylicious victory

As news of South Africa's bootylicious victory spreads like wildfire, social media platforms are ablaze with celebration!

Adekunle Amao said:

"Because of that, I'm moving back to SA."

Maphophe Popz-Jones wrote:

"Lol, to be honest, South Africa has the most beautiful woman on earth."

Joseph Baloyi mentioned:

"Long live the spirit of auntie Sarah Baartman, long live."

Mzukulu Ka Nhlapo stated:

"Lol! No wonder Nigerians are obsessed with South African women."

Proff AB Nolala posted:

"Sarah Baartman grandchildren, what were you expecting."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka stated:

"We have one of the most beautiful girls in the world with nice booties."

Hlayisani Walter noted:

"It's because of eating too much mealie meal."

Thembi Phumie Nkosi added:

"Even some men have big nyash is SA. It runs in the DNA."

Curvy SA woman flaunts hourglass figure

In another article, Briefly News reported that TikTok user's curves broke the internet. The young woman posted a video of herself, and people could not believe she could move the way she did.

Many ladies wished they had the same figure as the young woman, while many were speechless at her physique.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News