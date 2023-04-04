A beautiful woman has broken the internet with her version of doing the TikTok challenge of the DuckVibes moves

Peeps were speechless by her curves, with people across the globe saying this must be someone from South Africa

In a matter of days, her TikTok video gathered more than 9.2 million views and close to 18k comments from social media users attracted to her curviness

Young woman trends for her curvaceous figure.Images: @the_real_liso/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @the_real_liso has broken the internet with her curves. The young woman posted a video of herself, and people could not believe how she could move the way she did.

Many ladies wished they had the same figure as the young woman, while many were speechless at her physique.

The plus-size lady said:

The real Liso

Watch the video below:

Netizens were left speechless at the curvy lady's dance moves

People were amazed by the young woman's figure, with many saying she had enough curves for many women worldwide. At the same time, others were shocked that some individuals have a body like this.

Here are some of the comments:

@zoe.o.williams said:

"Ahhh so this is where mine went, makes sense "

@MaMsomi commented:

"WoooooW - everybody who thought they had nyash can just go ahead and sit down. Guuuurl "

@Farida said:

"She is carrying for the whole continent of Africa"

@ɢᴇᴏʀɢɪᴀ commented:

" I’m actually concerned "

@Love said:

" You really don’t need all that, can I have some? "

@mock_tail said:

"Guinness world record should look for you"

@te_cla1 said:

"this one is SOUTH AFRICAN!"

@Richard commented:

"Before the vid even started I was like…. Yeehh "

"CEO of this sound": curvy lady dances on bent knees, whines waist like it's an easy task

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who went viral on TikTok for her moves.

The young woman danced to a sound from the social media platform with a glass of water in her hand. The impressive dance moves got peeps talking about her talent when dancing.

The post was shared and got viral in a matter of days, with many netizens wanting to know how she did it.

Source: Briefly News