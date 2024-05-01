The Economic Freedom Fighters believes that it will be difficult for any political party to win an outright majority in KwaZulu-Natal

The party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, said no political party is going to win the province

Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu told Briefly News there could be a coalition government in the province

South Africans interpreted his words to mean that he may not have any faith in his political party's ability to win the province

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Economic Freedom Fighters do not think any political party will emerge with a majority in KwaZulu-Natal.

EFF speaks on KZN majority

According to SABC News, EFF's secretary general, Marshall Dlamini, said the party grew in 2019 from 80,000 votes to over 300,000 votes. He added that the party is visible in areas like eThekwini and hostels where the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party held territory.

Dlamini said the EFF is working to make sure no party emerges with a majority victory. The party has enough presence to be part of the provincial government and asserted that KZN will not belong to a single political party.

Stellenbosch professor foresees coalition

Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu told Briefly News various political parties could govern the province.

"The African National Congress will likely go into a coalition with the EFF as part of a national pack which will be negotiated at a national level to create a sustainable relationship," he said.

Netizens react to Dlamini's prediction

South Africans on Facebook shared different views about what Dlamini said.

Solomons WI said:

"No confidence in his party, it means."

Welcome Mudau said:

"I thought they said they are a government in waiting, that they will in the national elections, but they are targeting a province with the hope that nobody gets the majority?"

Fikile Mlambo said:

"EFF is very funny because it believes no party will win KZN with an outright majority, but it can win nationally with an outright majority. Imagine from 10% to 51%. What a dream."

SofaSonke Siwela said:

"Yes, they are right. No party will get an outright majority in that province. Some follow leaders because they come from that province, others follow politics very well, and others follow politics of tribalism."

Nkosikho Mtshawe asked

"What happened to their slogan, 'government in waiting'?"

