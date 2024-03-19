The Inkatha Freedom Party has turned down President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for a truce between the IFP and the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

This was after tensions between the two parties escalated when the ANC's chairperson, Siboniso Duma, took the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thuasizwe Buthelezi, who is also an IFP member

The IFP also accused the ANC of planning to disrupt IFP campaign activities for the upcoming general elections

The IFP accused the ANC of planning to disrupt their campaigning. Images: Inkatha Freedom Party – IFP/Facebook and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Inkatha Freedom Part rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for a truce between them and the African National Congress in the KwaZulu-Natal province. This was after the tension between them was made worse when Siboniso Duma, the ANC's chairperson in the province, disrupted the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

IFP accuses ANC of planning disruption

According to The South African, the IFP's national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the party was uninterested in the meeting as they were not involved in violence. Hlengwa remarked that the ANC would have to explain why they allegedly held a meeting on 2 March and planned to disrupt the IFP's campaigning in the province.

He also called on Duma to apologise to King Misuzulu kaZwelethini and the Zulu nation for his conduct when he clashed with Buthelezi at the King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration Event, which took place on 16 March.

South Africans have different views

Netizens commenting on Facebook held different perspectives on the IFP's refusal to engage the ANC.

Issa Qwabe said:

"The IFP must accept that it will only rule in one province forever. No ambition at all."

Phillipe Sydney Lionnet said:

"ANC must accept that it will disappear from KZN soon. Look at what Kaunda did to eThekwini Municipality. It was destroyed beyond repair."

Phindile Mpande said:

"When there are conflicts, and one suggests that the conflict must stop, you come to the table and have a conversation with that person on how to end the conflict."

