Many South Africans on social media shared differing theories on the reasons behind Gwede Mantashe’s alleged pending arrest

The ANC Chairperson is reportedly facing bribery charges for the R300,000 security upgrades he received from Bosasa at three of his residences

Netizens questioned the timing of the developments and wondered if this was part of a strategy to force the newly sworn-in MP to step aside

Speculation has been rife surrounding ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s imminent arrest, with some social media users questioning the timing.

Bosasa allegations resurface

A report by the Sunday World said law enforcement officials were investigating bribery allegations levelled against Mantashe.

The outgoing Minister of Mineral Resources allegedly benefitted from Bosasa, a company linked to State Capture. During the 2021 inquiry, former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux said the company spent about R300,000 on security upgrades at Mantashe’s three properties: one in Boksburg, Gauteng, and two others in the Eastern Cape.

According to News Panther, former President Jacob Zuma’s charitable foundation and the late Dudu Myeni benefitted from Bosasa. According to reports, the Jacob Zuma Foundation received payments to help dodge legal scrutiny, while Myeni received about R250,000 in installations and upgrades at her Richards Bay home.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans shared their theories surrounding Mantashe’s arrest, with some wondering if the impending criminal case was a strategy to force the recently sworn-in Member of Parliament to resign.

@SirDavid_Dashe speculated:

“The DA and Ramaphosa GNU want Gwede Mantashe gone so that they can take over the energy department. Eskom might be privatised sooner than expected ”

@HeinzWakanda said:

“Timing is very strange... But hey... Good riddance ”

@mphahlele_papi added:

“The sudden spine of the NPA is interesting.”

@krepindiatarole commented:

“Gwede Mantashe stood with Ramaphosa when he was close to resigning; now NPA will charge Mantashe very soon for corruption, he is about to find out Ramaphosa is only loyal to his white masters.”

@Constitution_94 said:1

“One of the most unprosecutable cases. The NPA will struggle to successfully prosecute Gwede Mantashe. There is very little evidence. Gwede was not in the State. He says he never spoke to any of Bosasa people.”

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa faces corruption charges

Briefly News previously reported that a former ANC spokesperson faced corruption charges linked to revelations in the State Capture Report released in 2022.

Zizi Kodwa appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni.

Kodwa was accused of receiving bribes from EOH boss Jehan Mackay to influence the awarding of contracts.

