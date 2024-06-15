South African citizens have expressed their condolences to the family of former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni

The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement confirming that Myeni has passed away on 14 June 2024

Myeni, who was the current Chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, has reportedly been unwell for the past few months

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Dudu Myeni dies

The Chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation passed away on the evening of 14 June 2024. The @JGZ_Foundation confirmed the news and requested the Myeni family’s privacy as it dealt with the sad developments:

Myeni, facing corruption charges linked to Bosasa, had been unwell over the past few months. According to SowetanLIVE, Myeni was scheduled to appear alongside Trevor Mathenjwa at the Johannesburg High Court in May 2024. The corruption case was postponed to 21 November 2024.

Netizens express their condolences to Dudu Myeni’s family

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

“Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May her soul rest in peace ”

@bad_option88 added:

“Oh shame esemncane kanje, May her soul rest easy.”

@zenlife_chauke pointed out:

“In South Africa, it is a fact (while honoring those who have passed) that involvement in politics often does not guarantee the quality of life one deserves. Every person should be able to enjoy a peaceful and enriching life. MHSRIP!”

@mrlungisa commented:

“Condolences, that is so painful; what a strong woman who stood against White Monopoly Capital who had no other intention than to liquidate and sell SAA for a penny.”

@Malakoaneelvis advised:

“May her soul rest in perfect [peace]. Condolences to her family and friends. NB: Guys with bad comments, This is not the time...”

