The Investigating Directorate has rubbished reports of ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe's pending arrest

Reports stated that tMantashe was facing bribery charges linked to Bosasa-sponsored security upgrades at three of his homes

The ID said it was unclear where these comments emanated from as the Directorate didn’t issue them

The Investigating Directorate (ID) said comments on ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe's imminent arrest did not come from the Directorate.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) has dismissed reports of ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe's imminent arrest.

ID refutes commenting on the probe

A report by the Sunday World said law enforcement officials were investigating bribery allegations levelled against Mantashe that stemmed from revelations made at the State Capture Inquiry in 2021. Former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux told the inquiry that the company spent about R300,000 on security upgrades at Mantashe’s three properties: one in Boksburg, Gauteng, and two others in the Eastern Cape.

According to IOL, the ID’s Henry Mamothame said the Directorate does not comment on its investigations, and it was unclear where the comments came from as the Directorate didn’t issue them:

"The ID will continue to do its work without fear, favour or prejudice and should be given the space to do so without any unnecessary and unwarranted speculations.”

Directorate fails to convince South Africans

Many netizens weren’t sold by the Directorate’s statement rubbishing the claims of Mantashe’s arrest.

@Mesuli_Mlandu said:

“Like they did with the allegations of the arrest of Nosiviwe Nqakula.”

@KodisangLetube added:

“They did deny with Magashule and Nosiviwe Maphisa so it's true.”

@MosesTau3 commented:

“But Gwede is a criminal so it is imminent.”

@monicalekgari stated:

“No smoke without fire.”

@Ayanda_Zondie said:

“Next target is Mbalula.”

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case was postponed

Briefly News reported that the Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case was postponed to 9 July 2024.

Mapisa-Nqakula's bail was extended, requiring her to appear in court on the new date.

The public reaction included accusations of karma, with widespread criticism of her alleged greed and misconduct.

