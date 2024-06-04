The high-profile case involving Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been postponed to 9 July, allowing the state time to prepare the indictment

Her bail is extended, requiring her to appear in court on the new date

The public reaction includes accusations of karma, with widespread criticism of her alleged greed and misconduct, while her husband remains supportive

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's court case has been pushed to 9 July, giving the state extra time to get everything in order. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP.

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's fraud case has been postponed to 9 July.

This allows the state time to prepare the indictment and align the case to the high court.

Court extends bail following postponement

Mapisa-Nqakula, currently out on bail, attended the court session as required.

The court has extended her bail so she can appear again on the specified date.

The former speaker must be at court number 60 at 8:30 am on 9 July, where further proceedings will occur.

During the session, the judge emphasised the importance of thoroughly preparing all parties for the next hearing. The EFF called for her arrest since she resigned.

The state prosecutor mentioned the need to ensure that all necessary documents and evidence are in order, thus justifying the postponement.

"This matter is postponed until the ninth of July 2024. You are currently on bail, and your bail is extended on the condition that you appear in this court on the specified date."

Mzansi says this is karma

South Africans were surprisingly not shaken when they saw her in court, with many saying her time had finally come, followed by sports minister Zizi Kodwa.

@Shakes_Mabella noted that it served her right:

"She was presiding over the impeachment of President Judge Hlophe + PP Adv. Mkhwebani. Karma comes in packages."

@Aya_Muzi said:

"This is very lovely. I wish it could happen Monthly or every week."

@HelpF85398 added that:

"You earn R208 000 a month as the Minister of Defense. You are provided with medical and pension. You decide to steal. Pure greed. I hope she goes to jail."

Charles Nqakula stands by his wife, Nosiviwe Mapisa

Briefly News previously noted that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's husband showed up to support his wife in the North Gauteng High Court to support his wife.

Charles Nqakula previously stood by the former speaker and attempted to prevent the NPA from entering his wife's Indumba during a raid.

Many netizens weren't surprised by Charles' attendance and public support of his wife, with some labelling him a beneficiary of the crime.

