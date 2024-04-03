EFF Demands Arrest of Mapisa-Nqakula Amid Corruption Allegations
- The EFF repeated the call for the arrest of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula following her resignation as Speaker of the National Assembly
- The party's spokesperson said Mapisa-Nqakula's lack of cooperation with police amid corruption charges is unacceptable
- Many South Africans echoed the party's demand because they want Mapisa-Nqakula to be held accountable
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has once again raised its voice against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Disregard for charges
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo expressed the party's frustration, after Mapisa-Nqakula's recent attempt to interdict her own arrest.
According to SABCNews, Tambo said that such actions demonstrate a disregard for the gravity of the charges against her and a lack of cooperation with law enforcement.
Resignation not enough
While Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned from her role as Speaker of the National Assembly, the EFF insists that this is merely the first step. The party says it's a good start towards restoring accountability and transparency in Parliament, reported DailySUN.
Call for swift action
The party called for swift action to be taken to prosecute Mapisa-Nqakula and all those implicated in the corruption allegations.
See some comments below:
Nokuthula Zungu said:
"Let's march to police headquarters for Bheki Cele to heed the call for her immediate arrest. We are tired of these corrupt comrades."
Alphas Khalo wrote:
"Politicians must leave the police to do their work."
Katlego Zakade mentioned:
"Our government does not arrest rich people, a poor person is arrested within 24 hours."
Tshiamo Mporoza stated:
"Our country is rotten. Order please for nothing. I hope she will make orders in prison."
Mzwandile Pikoli posted:
"Says the most corrupt party in South Africa."
Sags Sags added:
"EFF wants to finish her."
Mapisa-Nqakula to hand herself over to SAPS
Recently, Briefly News reported that Parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is expected to hand herself over to the South African Police Service on 3 April after she lost her court battle to prevent her arrest.
She is being investigated for allegedly receiving R2.3 million in bribe money. Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over at the Lyttleton Police Station two weeks ago after a case against her was opened.
