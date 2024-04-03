Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as the Speaker of Parliament on 3 April

This was on the same day when she was expected to deliver herself to the Lyttleton Police Station to be arrested

She said that she resigned to deal with the investigations levelled against her, and South Africans lauded her

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is no longer Parliament's speaker, and Mzansi is happy. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's role as the Speaker of Parliament has ended. She officially resigned from her position to focus on the woes concerning the allegations of receiving millions in bribery money against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as speaker

According to a tweet posted by @ThembiMrototo, Mapisa-Nqakula asserted that her resignation did not mean she admitted that she was guilty of the allegations against her. She said that the seriousness of the charges she was facing meant that she could not continue in her role as Madame Speaker. She added that she was stepping aside to protect the integrity of Parliament.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

View the statement here:

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula's case

The African National Congress considered having a meeting to deal with the allegations that were raised against Mapisa-Nqakula

Her house was raided after the National Prosecuting Authority issued a search-and-seize order against her

She tried in vain to fight the arrest warrant issued against her and was expected to hand herself in

South Africans celebrate

Netizens were over the moon that she resigned from her post.

Palestine Sudan said:

“Thank the Lord! Now, she must be jailed.”

Raintsi Tlaitlai said:

“It’s the honourable thing to do, not the theatrics she attempted earlier.”

The Mboks said:

“Going, going, gone.”

Thabang said:

“Sense finally prevailed.”

Sihle Mbeke said:

“Good riddance. Jail time must follow.”

Mapisa-Nqkula claims she is too old to go to jail

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula tried to avoid jail time by using her age.

She said she was too old to spend time in a prison cell, and netizens had none of it. South Africans snubbed her reason as an invalid excuse.

Source: Briefly News