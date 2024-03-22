National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is seeking a fair trial amidst bribery allegations and raised concerns over media leaks

The speaker submitted an urgent application to the Pretoria High Court to avoid spending time in jail

The legal manoeuvre stunned South Africans on social media and many shared their opinions about Mapisa-Nqakula

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during the National Assembly sitting to consider and debate the report of the Committee for Section 194 Enquiry in Cape Town. Image: Brenton Geach

PRETORIA - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is trying to protect her rights to a fair trial after allegations of bribery surfaced.

Urgent court application

Mapisa-Nqakula filed an urgent application with the Pretoria High Court asking for access to her docket, reported TimesLIVE. This is in response to information about the case being leaked to the media.

Navigating legal proceedings with age concerns

The 67-year-old is also leveraging her age to avoid jail time. Mapisa-Nqakula said that rushing her into a police cell as a senior citizen would pose a threat to her health and life.

The speaker is facing allegations of corruption during her tenure as defence minister. It was revealed that she allegedly received cash bribes totalling R2.3 million, and she denied the claims reported DailySun.

SA wants accountability

South Africans who are closely monitoring the developments of the case want her to face the music if proven guilty.

James Kanelo said:

"I think it's time to have age restriction because they only see that they are senior people when it's time to go to jail."

Nguboyenja Zenzo KaMashobane wrote:

"As a senior person as she says she is, she should have known it better that she was on the wrong side of the law by then."

Nyathila Nyathi stated:

"Another catch and drop. Even if she goes to jail, it won't be long before she gets parol with the millions still in her possession."

Mohau Mofokeng posted:

"Another Zuma."

Batsosi Busang Motsepeng mentioned:

"She should have thought about that before engaging in corruption."

Irvin Tshepo Monametsi added:

"Go jail in peace. You are not special."

Gavin Watson’s nephew visits Mapisa-Nqakula

Recently, Briefly News reported that Jared Watson, the nephew of deceased Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, was allegedly seen driving outside the home of Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This was hours after Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the police on 22 March.

