The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court denied bail to four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape case

Natassja Jansen was the only accused who was granted bail, and it came with certain conditions

South Africans were happy with the judge's decision and expressed their views on the pending trial online

Five people accused of helping convicted murderer Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Image: Phill Magakoe

BLOEMFONTEIN - Four of the five fired G4S employees charged with helping convicted murderer Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre were denied bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi makes ruling on bail application

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi said he doubts that Motenyani Masukela, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, and Tieho Makhotsa would not interfere with investigations if they were to be released on bail, reported News24.

"I bravely reject the evidence by the applicants when they say they do not know the state witnesses and potential state witnesses reported to be co-employees with the applicants.

The fifth accused, Natassja Jansen, mentioned that she could afford R5 000 bail but was released on R10 000 bail.

According to SABCNews, Jansen was instructed to check in at a local police station every Friday and to refrain from contacting any witnesses of the state.

SA citizens on Facebook welcome the judge's decision

Thabiso Segoana said:

"Attending trial while in jail is tough, not in winter."

Owen Chipen posted:

"They know how to free someone from prison, but they can't free themselves."

Sipho Khanyile mentioned:

"Magudumana sensed that bail would be denied, then she decided not to apply. But she came up with that abduction story. She is a flight risk, to begin with."

Fannie Malungane stated:

"Three or more friends will get you in trouble be smart your mind will be normal as was before."

Kenny Mahamba wrote:

"That was just a waste of state resources and time."

Tumelo Tumi posted:

"Great news for Natasha."

