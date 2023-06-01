Dr Nandipha Magudumana showed that she meant business when she hired top international law expert Advocate Anton Katz to represent her

Magudumana has taken the state to court to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful

Some South Africans are wondering who is footing the bill for the disgraced celebrity doctor's legal fees

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana's case to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful kicked off on Thursday, 1 June, at the Bloemfontein High Court.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana hired a top international law expert to represent her as she takes on the state. Images: Themba Hadebe & Frikkie Kapp

Magudumana was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, who she allegedly helped escape from the Mangaung Correctional Service on 3 May 2022.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana hires top lawyer to defend her

Magudumana came in guns blazing against the National Prosecuting Authority, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Home Affairs by hiring a leading expert in international law, Advocate Anton Katz, reports EWN.

Katz argued that Magudumana's deportation from the East African country was a disguised extradition, and there was collusion between Mzansi and Tanzanian officials.

The advocate also argued that it was unlawful for Home Affairs' Chief Inspectorate of Immigration Services, Modri Matthews, to fly to Tanzania and interview Magudumana and Bester.

According to The Citizen, Magudumana wrote in court papers that the South African police abducted and blindfolded her before putting her on a plane back to the country.

Advocate Anton Katz says there is no handover in a deportation

The top legal representative argued in court that in deportation, there is no agreement between countries. He added that the destination of the deported purpose is irrelevant, and there can be no agreement about where that person ends up.

"A deportation is essentially a unilateral act of the deporting state in order to get rid of an undesired alien. The purpose of deportation is achieved when the alien leaves the deporting state’s territory," said Katz.

South Africans weigh in on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's decision to hire top lawyer to defend her

@GumbiJabulano said:

"She means business!.But we dare not forget the unspoken legal maxim "a lawyer's professional advocacy of a case does not imply their belief in it!May the best legal argument win though!"

@PatrickNicholl3 said:

"The law is always on the side with the one with the most money. Fact."

@BottomGogo said:

"They’re spending every last cent they have. They are not playing. If she is to rot in jail they would’ve fought the biggest fight."

@TrevorMoyz said:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, the best things in life are not free. Anton Katz SC is one of the best lawyers on the African continent. You need money, not petty cash, to be represented by him. Being poor is not nice. Being wealthy is. He can win this case. #DrNandiphaMagudumana"

Dr Nandipha Magudumana to stay in prison as Dr Aaron Motsoaledi joins urgent court bid, Mzansi annoyed by case

Briefly News previously reported that disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana will have to stay in prison much longer.

Her urgent application to have her arrest in Tanzania and subsequent deportation to South Africa was postponed on Friday, 26 May, by the Bloemfontein High Court.

Magudumana's legal team and the respondents in her application appeared briefly at the High Court on Friday morning. According to TimesLIVE, all parties in the case had agreed to the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's request to join the proceedings.

