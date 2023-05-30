A soldier who has been convicted for the murder of his girlfriend will be sentenced soon

Welcome Sambo, aged 32, murdered Wandile Lucia Khoza at the Nkomazi municipality in 2021

South Africans have weighed in on the Sambo's actions and say he should be sentenced fast because some soldiers think they are above the law

MALELANA - A member of the South African National Defence Force has been found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend and violating a protection order against him.

Welcome Sambo, a member of the South African National Defence Force, will be sentenced for the murder of Wandile Lucia Khoza.

Source: Getty Images

Welcome Sambo, aged 32, will be sentenced on Tuesday, 30 May, at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

SANDF member murders girlfriend at her workplace

According to TimesLIVE, on 12 October 2021, Sambo went to Wandile Lucia Khoza's workplace at the Nkomazi municipality in Malelana carrying a firearm.

Sambo found Khoza at her workplace, and an argument ensued. He then fired several shots at Khoza before fleeing the scene.

The former soldier handed himself over to the police the following and handed over the firearm.

SowetanLIVE reported that the SANDF member had a protection order against him that prohibited him from assaulting or threatening to kill the deceased.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Sambo pleaded not guilty to the murder charge despite the evidence against him and eyewitness testimonies.

Community members protest against SANDF member who murdered girlfriend

SABC News reported that a group of angry community members gathered outside the Mbombela High Court on Monday, 29 May, in protest against Sambo for the murder of his girlfriend.

Sambo has been in prison since he was arrested because he was denied bail.

South Africans react to SANDF member murdering his girlfriend

Linda Louw said:

"Not the first time. In South Africa, it was worse. homicide and suicide when a soldier tried to shoot his girlfriend, and the bullet ricocheted and hit their young son, forcing the soldier to kill the boy before he took his own life in 2007."

Mike McCarthy said:

"He thought being a soldier means he is above the law."

Piet Moselakgomo said:

"Soldiers think they rule the world, just like the police. Please protect women."

Viketi Eduardo Paulus

"Mentally and psychologically, he was not fit to be a soldier."

Paydon Makhubele said:

"Sentence him fast, please, people are no longer safe because of him."

