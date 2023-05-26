Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent court application to declare her arrest has been postponed

This comes after the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, requested to job the court bid

South Africans are annoyed with Magudumana's court case and think her legal team is misleading her

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana will have to stay in prison much longer.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent "abduction" court bid has been postponed. Images: Frikkie Kapp & @DrNandipha/Twitter

Her urgent application to have her arrest in Tanzania and subsequent deportation to South Africa was posted on Friday, 26 May, by the Bloemfontein High Court.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi joins Magudumana's urgent court bid

Magudumana's legal team and the respondents in her application appeared briefly at the High Court on Friday morning. According to TimesLIVE, all parties in the case had agreed to the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's request to join the proceedings.

Earlier this week, Motsoaledi stated that his department was stunned to learn that Magudumana did not add them as a respondent to her case. She mainly listed the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service.

The disgraced doctor alleges that she was abducted from Tanzania by members of SAPS and transported to South Africa illegally. In her application, Magudumana stated that she was her arrest to be declared unlawful and for her immediate release.

She also wants all criminal proceedings against her set aside. Magudumana was arrested alongside her fugitive boyfriend, Thabo Bester, on their way to the border. The couple had been on the run since news broke that Bester escaped prison on 3 May 2022 after faking his death.

According to IOL, his girlfriend is accused of helping Bester escape, harbouring a fugitive, defeating the ends of justice, and violating bodies and fraud.

Magudumana's application will be heard on 1 June.

@ThePatr42976848 said:

"Magudumane will regret ever challenging the state; she should have just focused on her. This shows how some greedy lawyers will throw you under the bus to milk more money from you. May Magudumane and Thabo Bester rot in jail."

"Good, I heard the Minister himself that they must not hesitate to call him personally to testify on how the process was lawful and oppose her claims. Dr Nandipha has already lost this Battle now they must add more charges for Bereng's blood when the investigations are concluded."

@Oletta15148998 said:

"What's the urgency? She survived sitting in prison for two months what's the rush? All she should be doing is filing for bail application like other accused, then going on trial to prove her innocence and allow lady justice to determine her fate. These tactics of hers won't fly!"

@Coco_the_lee said:

"Mara, there's a pic showing that she had her phone with her mos... Why is she lying to us?"

Briefly News previously reported that disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana lodged an application to the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, saying her arrest in Tanzania was unlawful.

Magudumana said in the court papers that she was abducted and forcefully blindfolded before she was taken to the airport, reported TimesLIVE.

"Presently, I'm illegally detained at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad by the fifth respondent."

