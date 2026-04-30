Photo of Queen Terc the Vocalist’s Wrecked Car Sparks Emotional Reactions: “May She Rest in Peace”
- Rising Limpopo vocalist Queen Terc The Vocalist died in a horrific car accident at the age of 22 on Wednesday, 29 April 2026
- Pictures of the wrecked VW Golf Polo she was travelling in have surfaced online, showing the aftermath of the fatal crash on the R71 between Gravelotte and Letsitele
- The images sparked an emotional response on social media, with fans expressing shock, heartbreak, and disbelief, with some sharing her final moments
The Lekompo music fraternity has been plunged into mourning again after an accident claimed the life of an up-and-coming artist.
Photos from the accident scene have emerged showing the wrecked car that Queen Terc The Vocalist was travelling in when she died.
The rising Phalaborwa-born Lekompo vocalist died in a horrific car accident. Her manager, Tebogo Malamela, confirmed the 22-year-old singer’s death in a statement released on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.
As South Africans mourned Queen Terc’s tragic passing, pictures of her wrecked car emerged online.
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Photo of Queen Terc The Vocalist’s crash scene emerges
Blogger Updates with LolahM shared a photo of the VW Golf Polo that Queen Terc was travelling in when she was involved in a car accident that claimed her life. The post was captioned:
“R71- This is the accident that claimed the life of female Lekompo vocalist Queen Terc late last night.”
According to Updates with LolahM, Queen Terc was travelling on the R71 between Gravelotte and Letsitele when she was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, 29 April.
See the photo of Queen Terc’s wrecked vehicle by clicking the link.
SA reacts to photo of Lekompo star's wrecked car
South Africans flooded the comments with reactions. While some shared Queen Terc’s final moments, some expressed their condolences.
Here are some of the comments:
Merriam Mokgaphane shared:
“This lady was on an interview on Energy FM yesterday in the afternoon. Yoh. May her soul rest in peace.”
Karabo Sweet Kay Mahlatjie mourned:
“Only to find out this accident took the life of our sister😭😭😭💔💔 may the soul of Queen Terc rest in peace, we will always love and respect her.”
Maniki Thabo Mahlatji said:
“I saw this post yesterday, only to find out the post was about the upcoming known artist. Shem RIP girl 😔”
Lekompo musicians involved in accidents in 2025
Queen Terc’s death highlights a troubling pattern of tragedies affecting the Lekompo music scene in recent times, where several artists have been involved in serious car accidents, suffered injuries, or lost their lives.
In 2025, several incidents shook the industry, including crashes involving artists travelling to performances, some of which resulted in fatalities or long hospital stays. Melita “Kharishma” Mogale was hospitalised after a fatal accident that claimed a life, while another rising star, Juddy “Malekere” Mabula, later died from injuries sustained in a similar crash.
Fikile Mbalula rejects claims he was hospitalised with food poisoning, sparks mixed reactions online
Additional incidents have seen artists like Kaycherlow involved in serious road accidents while travelling for gigs, raising concerns about the demanding schedules and late-night travel associated with the genre.
Lekompo star Fuego was shot and killed
Queen Terc's death comes days after the passing of Adifele Maimele, also known as Fuego, in a shooting incident, as previously reported by Briefly News.
Fuego's manager confirmed his passing in a statement released on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za