Car accidents left a heavy mark on Mzansi in 2025, with several celebrities involved in tragic crashes that resulted in injuries and heartbreaking losses

Big Zulu, Shebeshxt and DJ Chymamusique were among the stars who survived serious accidents, while some of their passengers and colleagues were not as fortunate

Junior King’s death in December 2025 added to the year’s grief, prompting renewed concern about road safety in the entertainment industry

2025 has been a heartbreaking year for South African entertainment, with several top celebrities involved in devastating car accidents. Some tragically lost their lives, others survived with life-threatening injuries, and a few walked away unharmed. In the wake of TikTok star and media personality Junior King’s untimely death on Thursday, 11 December 2025, Briefly News looks at the Mzansi stars who were involved in car accidents this year.

Big Zulu's near-fatal accident in January 2025

Award-winning rapper Big Zulu started the year on a bad note after he was involved in a car accident. The Imali Eningi hitmaker's team confirmed the unfortunate incident on Sunday, 26 January 2025. In a statement shared on social media at the time, the star's team asked South Africans to pray for him. The post read:

"Inkabi Records has announced that Big Zulu was involved in a car accident on Sunday. The label has asked for prayers for his swift recovery."

Big Zulu's injuries after the accident were not serious, as he was discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident. The rapper's fans showered him with love and gifts upon his discharge.

Shebeshxt involved in another accident in July 2025

Many South Africans on social media thought Shebeshxt would exercise caution on the road after losing his daughter, Onthatile, in June 2024, but the star was involved in another accident a little over a year after the fatal one.

A video of the popular Limpopo rapper, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke's VW Golf R with the front damaged, went viral on social media following the crash. In the video, the front-right side of the vehicle seemed to have taken the brunt of the impact. The bumper was severely crumpled, the headlight was shattered, and the wiring was visibly exposed, indicating a significant collision.

DJ Chymamusique and DJ Poizen's accident in August 2025

On 30 August 2025, DJ Chymamusique and DJ Poizen were involved in a fatal car accident that claimed Poizen, real name Caven Masetla's, life and left Chyma fighting for his life.

The accident happened between Mokopane and Polokwane. Speaking about the accident after his recovery, DJ Chyma noted that they were not in the wrong, as a truck hit their car head-on and the driver fled the scene.

Chyma, who is grateful to be alive after losing his friend and colleague in the fatal crash, has also opened up about his journey to recovery. He even opened up about his medical bills as he had to undergo several surgeries. Fans and fellow celebrities, including DJ Shimza, came through for him with donations.

Kharishma's fatal accident, which claimed two lives

Social media users are still concerned about Limpopo singer Kharishma, who was fighting for her life after surviving a fatal accident that claimed two people on 31 October 2025. The accident occurred between Grobler Street and Magazine Street in Polokwane.

Kharishma was travelling with her driver, Vincent Maphopha, who died at the scene and a local artist who succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the crash.

Lekompo artist Kaycherlow survives accident

Limpopo star Kaycherlow recently escaped death with a whisker when he survived a near-fatal accident in Limpopo. South Africans on social media wished him a speedy recovery after losing Limpopo-born musician DJ Poizen in a car accident.

Kaycherlow is popular for songs like Ariyeng, Ke tlo boya, and Ba Ntseba.

TikTok star Junior King dies in head-on collision

Up-and-coming rapper and TikTok star Dugulth Ferreira, popularly known as Junior King, passed away following a head-on collision on Thursday, 11 December 2025. The star was reportedly travelling with his sons, who escaped unharmed, and two other passengers, who are in hospital.

Junior King's family broke their silence on social media, assuring fans that his sons are safe. The statement read:

"It is with profound sorrow that we, the family of Dugulth Ferreira, known to many as Junior King, announce his untimely passing following a tragic accident on the N1 early this morning. While we grieve deeply, we wish to reassure the public that his children are safe. The other two passengers involved in the accident are currently hospitalised, and we ask that you keep them in your prayers as they recover."

SA reacts to Junior King's car wreckage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that as news of Junior King’s passing continues to circulate, netizens have uncovered footage from the accident scene showing the extent of the wreckage to the rapper and TikTok content creator’s car.

Junior King, born Dugulth Ferreira, who had just released his new album, is said to have been on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in Bloemfontein when he tragically passed away.

