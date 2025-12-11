Junior King Accident: Mzansi Reacts to Videos of Car Wreckage: “What Goes Through People’s Minds?”
- On Thursday, 11 December 2025, Junior King died following a fatal car crash on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in Bloemfontein
- Footage from the accident scene showing the rapper's destroyed vehicle circulated on social media
- One of the clips sparked public outrage and an outpouring of condolences from netizens, further amplifying the emotional response to the news
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
As news of Junior King’s passing continues to circulate, netizens have uncovered footage from the accident scene showing the extent of the wreckage to the rapper and TikTok content creator’s car.
The South African music industry was plunged into mourning on Thursday, 11 December 2025, when Junior King’s passing was confirmed. His death came days after Lekompo musician Kaycherlow survived a serious car accident in Zebediela, Limpopo province, on Sunday, 7 November 2025.
Junior King, born Dugulth Ferreira, who had just released his new album, is said to have been on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in Bloemfontein when he tragically passed away. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he may have been en route to collect his children at the time of the crash.
Malusi Booi shares emotional tribute to son as police investigate mysterious death of the rugby player
A Twitter (X) user with the handle @Burner1640846 shared a clip from the scene of the car accident that claimed Junior King’s life. The graphic video showed just how bad the wreckage was, a horrifying scene that left the car completely unrecognisable and stunned social media users.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
SA reacts to Junior King's fatal car wreck
Social media users reacted to the video of Junior King’s wrecked car, with some reprimanding the netizen for sharing footage from the accident scene and harsh punishments for people who take and share such content for clout. Others paid tribute to the rapper and conveyed their condolences to his family.
Here are some of the comments:
@proletarat52439 criticised:
“I think taking photos like this is not ok. We're not family, but it's downright disrespectful to show us such. There should be jail terms for anyone who takes such pictures.”
@Maccoah asked:
“What goes through people’s minds when they take videos like this? Instead of helping or having a little bit of decency for the deceased, y’all record this for their family to eventually see, or worse, find out like this? Sickening.”
@BrassworldZA shared:
“Old people don’t know who Junior King is. My parents are even confused. We understand. He was a talent never to be forgotten. Reminds me of Four7 Neelan. Two legends gone too soon. RIP 💔🕊️”
@Tagg_Worldwide mourned:
“RIP to our very own Tagg Family rapper/dancer/influencer Junior King. Your talents & memory will forever be a blessing. Tagg Family!”
@TraceyManus pleaded:
“Don't post that Junior King video, please.”
@Busi83246393678 said:
“RIP Junior King. He died in a crash on the N1 in Bloemfontein this morning. You’ll be missed, your talent was unforgettable.”
Chymamusique delivers urgent warning from God
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chymamusique shared a message from God with South Africans as 2025 comes to a close.
He cautioned about the final part of the year and advised South Africans on how to overcome the turmoil and challenges ahead. Several South Africans thanked Chymamusique for sharing the message and encouraged him to pursue his divine calling.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za