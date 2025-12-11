On Thursday, 11 December 2025, Junior King died following a fatal car crash on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in Bloemfontein

Footage from the accident scene showing the rapper's destroyed vehicle circulated on social media

One of the clips sparked public outrage and an outpouring of condolences from netizens, further amplifying the emotional response to the news

As news of Junior King’s passing continues to circulate, netizens have uncovered footage from the accident scene showing the extent of the wreckage to the rapper and TikTok content creator’s car.

The South African music industry was plunged into mourning on Thursday, 11 December 2025, when Junior King’s passing was confirmed. His death came days after Lekompo musician Kaycherlow survived a serious car accident in Zebediela, Limpopo province, on Sunday, 7 November 2025.

Junior King, born Dugulth Ferreira, who had just released his new album, is said to have been on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in Bloemfontein when he tragically passed away. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he may have been en route to collect his children at the time of the crash.

A Twitter (X) user with the handle @Burner1640846 shared a clip from the scene of the car accident that claimed Junior King’s life. The graphic video showed just how bad the wreckage was, a horrifying scene that left the car completely unrecognisable and stunned social media users.

SA reacts to Junior King's fatal car wreck

Social media users reacted to the video of Junior King’s wrecked car, with some reprimanding the netizen for sharing footage from the accident scene and harsh punishments for people who take and share such content for clout. Others paid tribute to the rapper and conveyed their condolences to his family.

Here are some of the comments:

@proletarat52439 criticised:

“I think taking photos like this is not ok. We're not family, but it's downright disrespectful to show us such. There should be jail terms for anyone who takes such pictures.”

@Maccoah asked:

“What goes through people’s minds when they take videos like this? Instead of helping or having a little bit of decency for the deceased, y’all record this for their family to eventually see, or worse, find out like this? Sickening.”

@BrassworldZA shared:

“Old people don’t know who Junior King is. My parents are even confused. We understand. He was a talent never to be forgotten. Reminds me of Four7 Neelan. Two legends gone too soon. RIP 💔🕊️”

@Tagg_Worldwide mourned:

“RIP to our very own Tagg Family rapper/dancer/influencer Junior King. Your talents & memory will forever be a blessing. Tagg Family!”

@TraceyManus pleaded:

“Don't post that Junior King video, please.”

@Busi83246393678 said:

“RIP Junior King. He died in a crash on the N1 in Bloemfontein this morning. You’ll be missed, your talent was unforgettable.”

