Chymamusique shared a message from God with South Africans as 2025 comes to a close

He cautioned about the final part of the year and advised South Africans on how to overcome the turmoil and challenges ahead

Several South Africans thanked Chymamusique for sharing the message and encouraged him

Producer and club DJ Chymamusique has shared a warning from God with South Africans ahead of the festive season.

The post came as Chymamusique continues recovering from an accident that killed his friend, DJ Poizen. Chymamusique previously shared that surviving the fatal crash was a miracle, believes he’s been moved to pass along an urgent divine message.

Chymamusique shares divine warning with Mzansi

Taking to his official X account on Monday, 13 October 2025, Chymamusique said he had felt a strong urge to warn people for a while before finally deciding to speak out. He advised South Africans to pray before travelling and, where possible, avoid unnecessary trips. Chymamusique said the final months of the year will be ‘wild’. The post was captioned:

“There’s been an urge to pass a message for people to at least pray before they travel or stay home if the trip is not too important. It’s gonna be wild for the last part of the year. I don’t know, but yeah, it’s been an urge 🙏🏾🫶🏽 Those with ears, le kwele #Love #Peace.”

Mzansi reacts to Chymamusique's divine warning

In the comments, South Africans thanked him for passing along the message and agreed with his divine advice.

@Penelope_Makala said:

“True and thing is, you don’t only drive your car on the road, but you have to always be alert and cautious of other drivers who may be under the influence or driving whilst thinking about their lives and lose focus. 💔 It’s really not safe, but we shall keep praying!”

@teffo_ME shared:

“December ke senoamadi i don't know when will people realise it, from accidents to poisonings to tarven murders kuningi but people keep getting excited like it's the first time they see December.”

@LeeMpaki said:

“Thank you, Chyma 🙏🏽🤍”

@WorldPeople86 reminded:

“And remember, we love you deeply. Your survival wasn’t luck; God has greater plans for you. You’re a work in progress, and He knows your heart. ❤️”

@Ndaba_Vuyani declared:

“Prayer is a non-negotiable.”

@DeepSoulJunkie highlighted:

“It might be corny to some. But I do this while I'm getting ready to leave the house. My passenger princess also does it without fail the moment we put our safety belts on in the car - no matter how short the trip.”

