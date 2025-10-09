South African musician Chymamusique has updated his followers on his healing journey on social media

Chymamusique was involved in a fatal car accident, which claimed the life of fellow muso DJ Poizen

Mzansi wished the singer a speedy recovery, and they hailed him for being open about such a sensitive period in his life

DJ Chymamusique was involved in a car accident but he is recovering. Image: DJChymamusique

Celebrated Limpopo-born DJ Chymamusique was involved in a car accident with DJ Poizen on their way from a gig, but Poizen sadly passed away.

Taking to X (Twitter), Chymamusique posted a video using a walker for support while wearing moon boots. The musician thanked his supporters for showing up for him during the difficult time in his life.

Captioning his post, he wrote:

"Healing journey. One week at a time 🙏🏾, ke leboga lerato le support. (I would like to thank you guys for the love and support.)"

Mzansi shared their messages of support for the muso:

Below are some of the encouraging words:

@onetimepantsula praised:

"GOD is good and HIS work is amazing."

@m3_katty joked:

"Can I come over and cut your hair. I promise my hands will be on the head only."

@SirGamede said:

"There is this theory that if you wear pyjamas and gowns, it slows your progress. I suggest that you take that off and you’ll be up and running by next week."

@rml_amo shared:

"Please adjust your walking frame to better suit your height. Best wishes."

@Jenikie_26 stated:

"I love how you are updating us with your healing journey, you don’t have to, but it’s also a reminder of someone going through the same thing out there that it’s possible mahn. He is the God of miracles. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

@Tactics247 revealed:

"Get well, brother. This is still your year. The album is amazing, I'm glad we didn't lose you."

How the accident changed DJ Chymamusique

In one of his many Twitter interactions with his supporters, the musician shared some words of wisdom with his fans, advising them to enjoy every moment of their lives.

"There’s a lot I’m learning through this tough phase, and I wouldn’t wanna go 6 feet without sharing it. I know it’s gonna help the next person. Please appreciate where you are in life; a lot can change in a split second. Blessed day ahead. Chat soon."

Some fans even went as far as saying that he should quit social media until he has fully recovered. However, he refused and stated:

"That’s the only place I interact and feel normal because I’m bedridden and don’t wanna sit in silence and be depressed. Is there a bigger problem here, maybe?"

