South African artist and music producer DJ Black Coffee impressed social media users this week when he showed off his car

The multi-award-winning musician showed off his R8.3 million Ferrari on his Instagram account

South Africans took to social media this week to congratulate the DJ on his brand-new wheels

DJ Black Coffee shares a photo of his R8.3 million Ferrari. Image: DJBlackCoffee

Award-winning musician Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, aka DJ Black Coffee, recently shared photos of his new car on social media.

The South African artist, who recently made headlines when he showed off his girlfriend, has purchased a Ferrari.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a photo of the musician's latest car on its X account on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

"Grootman Black Coffee shows off his Ferrari 812 GTS worth R9 500 000," reads the post.

According to the TopAuto.co.za website, a Ferrari 812 GTS is worth R8.3 million.

Mzansi reacts to the DJ's wheels

@ChelseaChiefs responded:

"Soccer players who earn less than him appear on social media announcing they are building schools or clinics in their home villages. Kodwa continue."

@MrRobot55DSL commented:

"I'm happy for him and his success, just finding it laughable when he used to be 'taking food out of my family's mouth' line. When people asked him to boycott playing in Israel a while back🙄,and he has a few multi-million rand cars, most of which have over a bar spent on each in mods, etc."

@nathit00th replied:

"Black Coffee doesn't owe us anything. He is allowed to enjoy life the best way he feels. We never ask white people how they intend to support our communities, but we think we have the right to ask brothers doing well. For once, let's celebrate a brother who is not made by tenders."

@ISawukazi reacted:

"Those who are saying it’s drug money, read up on how much his rates are per hour in USD."

@KmaanDasoul said:

"Basically, 2 shows if all the money went to him, I still find an artist booking for around R5 million a show unbelievable."

@LM_Rebirth replied:

"He could have changed my life with that 9.5 million, kodwa abo-Black coffee ba-selfish."

@Ghosty_SA

"He's in too deep, and there's no way of coming out alive but I just can't prove it. We will be there🤞."

@Lindokuhlr7 said:

"He's worth, $60 million, through music, endorsements and investments. From reliable sources you can do due diligence."

@DumboXrp wrote:

"And we know very well he funded his own buy. Unlike many we see flashing and posting things they haven’t accumulated themselves."

@MoMotswanaK responded:

"He is a show off lately. I wonder why🤔. Keeping that aspect of your life private, especially when you are that rich, would make better sense. 🤷🏽‍♀️"

SA reacts to DJ Black Coffee's R8.3 million Ferrari. Images: DJBlackCoffee

