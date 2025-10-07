Mbekezeli Mbokaze has been spotted showing off an expensive car in his recent post on social media

The Orlando Pirates rising star was seen alongside some of his colleagues in the post he shared online

The 20-year-old's post gathered different reactions from his fans and other followers on social media

Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been one of the standout players for the Soweto giants so far this season, and he was recently spotted flaunting an expensive car on his social media account.

The South African international was instrumental in the Sea Robbers' last win in the Carling Knockout Cup. The youngster's long-range strike secured a crucial 1-0 win over Siwelele at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Pirates' head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, heaped praise on Mbokazi, commending his impressive footballing ability, exceptional mindset, and work ethic.

Mbokazi flaunts R1.5m luxury car

Mbokazi was recently spotted showing off an expensive ride and was seen alongside Siyabonga Ndlozi and former Bucs star Mohau Nkota, who had recently moved to the Saudi Pro League.

The Pirates captain was seen with a pristine Audi RS3 car, which is said to be worth R1.5 million in the automobile market, according to Audi's official page.

The Bafana Bafana player posted the pictures on his Instagram account and accompanied the post with a lovely caption:

"The tent is stabbing while she is still shaping! ❤" the caption reads.

The post sparked a lot of reactions from his fans, colleagues, and followers on social media.

dust_za said:

"These ones won't hear you in the caption, I translate R10 someone's head."

andy_tapu wrote:

"A person grew up in front of us🔥🖤☠️ Looking 🔥all of you my boys."

tshiamo_r shared:

"Audi Boys World Wide!!!"

bhekanithabede reacted:

"Keep your head down and your vision up there and be patience everything will happen and increase."

tshenolo_gasebuiwe added:

"The looks, the iron that doesn't bend 😂❤️."

Audi RS3 specifications

The car produces 294 kW of power, delivers 500 Nm of maximum torque, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The car features a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline five-cylinder petrol engine producing 294 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a 7-speed automated dual-clutch transmission with gearshift paddles, sending drive to all four wheels.

The engine delivers peak torque between 2250 and 5600 rpm and reaches maximum power between 5600 and 7000 rpm.

The car measures 4533 mm in length, 1851 mm wide (1984 mm including mirrors), and 1412 mm in height, with a 2631 mm wheelbase. It features four doors and seats up to five occupants. The car offers a 321-litre load capacity, and the rear seats can be folded to expand storage. It has a kerb weight of 1565 kg and a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 2055 kg.

Additional highlights include adaptive electronically adjustable suspension and a start/stop button for added convenience.

Mbokazi urged to leave Pirates next summer

Briefly News also reported that Mbokazi was advised to consider leaving Orlando Pirates in the summer for a move to Europe.

The Bafana Bafana star has been one of the best defenders in the Betway Premiership since being promoted to the Bucs' first team last season.

